Elon Musk Had the Grossest Possible Response to Sexual Harassment Allegations

Following the allegations that Elon Musk exposed himself to and otherwise sexually harassed a SpaceX employee and that the company paid her $250,000 to keep quiet, Musk took to Twitter (obviously) to issue a predictably gross response.

Musk is continuing with his claims that these accusations are part of a political smear campaign—a narrative he began pushing in the time between being asked for comment by Business Insider and the article’s publication. He said that the outlet’s source “is a far left activist/actress in LA with a major political axe to grind.”

He also wrote, in response to one of his fanatical supporters, “I have a challenge to this liar who claims their friend saw me ‘exposed’ – describe just one thing, anything at all (scars, tattoos, …) that isn’t known by the public.”

Just to be clear, if you (allegedly) caused someone trauma by showing them your genitals (while she is at work! Just trying to do her job!) and then demand that she describe the source of that trauma publicly, in detail—that’s a really terrible response. That is Grade A creep material.

Musk is also trying to convince us that he thinks this whole thing is pure hilarity. Last year, he randomly tweeted “If there’s ever a scandal about me, *please* call it Elongate”—which is weird because I think between the lawsuits for fostering a racist work environment, repeatedly artificially manipulating stock prices, accusing a British diver who helped save the lives of a bunch of children of being a “pedo”, and even just his entire approach to a hostile takeover at Twitter (just to name a few), he’s had plenty of scandals to put his name to.

Still, today he retweeted that message with the new caption, “Finally, we get to use Elongate as scandal name. It’s kinda perfect,” along with the laugh-cry emoji. Because what’s funnier than making a sexual pun out of allegations of sexual trauma? (Besides, you know, everything.)

Finally, we get to use Elongate as scandal name. It’s kinda perfect. 🤣 https://t.co/qSNH7lsn72 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

Musk tweeted that the “wild accusations” made against him are untrue but The Daily Beast notes that “Neither he nor SpaceX have denied paying the flight attendant $250,000.”

(image: Christian Marquardt – Pool/Getty Images)

