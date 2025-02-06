‘We will see you in the courts’: Elon Musk is brutally destroyed by a Democratic Congresswoman among DOGE protests

Rep. Ayanna Pressely has a bone to pick with Elon Musk.

Recommended Videos

While speaking at a protest against the Musk-run government agency DOGE, Democratic Congresswoman Ayanna Pressely took aim the organization’s billionaire leader. Pressely warned the Space X CEO “we will see you in the courts, in Congress, in the streets” pledging that for her and her fellow demonstrators, the fight against the Musk’s influence is far from over. “This is the American people” she went on. “This is not your trashy cybertruck that you can just dismantle, pick apart, and sell the pieces of.”

Pressely then extended her words to her Republican colleagues, saying “we’re here today in the hopes that you will see the light,” petitioning them to shake off Musk’s influence and jettison the unelected billionaire from the halls of government. “But if you do not see the light, we will bring the fire” she concluded, then raised her fist and shouted “resist!” as the crowd erupted in cheers.

The protests were held in response to Elon Musk’s move to siphon information from multiple government administrations, spurring DOGE employees to assume authority over federal databases containing sensitive data that some lacked the necessary security clearance to access. DOGE staff recently gained access to a host of databases managed by USAID, the government agency responsible for administering overseas humanitarian aid. Though DOGE was initially rebuffed by USAID security leaders, those security personnel have since been placed on administrative leave.

DOGE’s actions at USAID come on the heels of its bid to access classified data managed by the U.S. Treasury Department. DOGE staff was able to access to the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, which dolls out trillions of dollars worth of Social Security and Medicaid payments, along with salaries of federal workers. Democratic Senators sounded the alarm in response, warning Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that the Trump administration could now potentially “cut off payments for millions of Americans,” and that Musk would be able to risk the “financial security of families and businesses” on a whim.

Rep. Ayanna Pressely shares Democrats’ concerns, as do the thousands that gathered outside of the Treasury Department in protest of DOGE. Pressely has long been a megaphone for the voice of the unheard, and believes that the people “closest to the pain should be closest to the power“—championing diversity and inclusion efforts across all forms of government.

Elon Musk is the anathema of all of Pressely’s political beliefs. Despite his claim of an “unhappy childhood” marred by financial hardship, Musk was born to wealthy parents in South Africa. Musk built the base of his enormous wealth through a series of venture capital investments, and was later able to climb to the top of the 1%. Musk didn’t run for office, but bought his influence into Trump’s political sphere through a quarter billion dollar campaign donation. Since Trump’s presidential victory, Musk’s monetary value has soared even higher. He is currently the word’s richest man, and sits on a near half a trillion dollar fortune.

Musk is now a key player in Trump’s right-wing agenda, and has expressed support for other far right political organizations worldwide, including Germany’s AfD—an ultranationalist party that has ties to neo-Nazi organizations. As Pressely suggests, Musk flouts law and convention alike. In 2024 he tanked a bipartisan spending bill through a series of tweets, throwing Congress into disarray before the holidays, and has since come under fire for his legally dubious efforts to access classified government information.











The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy