Elmo staring at the camera looking annoyed
(Max)
Elmo’s Longstanding Beef Has Come to the Olympics

|

Published: Aug 2, 2024 04:27 pm

We all love Elmo. That doesn’t mean that Elmo loves everyone. In fact there is one thing that Elmo hates most of all: Rocco. And now, they’re both at the Olympics.

If you were on the internet during the great Elmo/Rocco feud of 2022, you already know that Zoe’s friend Rocco is a rock. A fact that Elmo constantly brings up when she tries to give him a cookie.

Elmo has gone through waves with Rocco. He’s hated him, apologized, seemingly moved on, and now their feud is back in full swing as Elmo talked about how excited he was to be at the Olympic games! During an appearance on the Today show, Elmo shared his excitement for what was to come in Paris, including saying he’s excited to see all the fun people he could meet.

When he looks around the room, he sees none other than Rocco sitting with him. “Oh great,” Elmo said and that’s how I knew my favorite feud on Sesame Street was back in action!

The beef between the two stems from the fact that only Elmo seems to care about Rocco being a rock. This rock gets to do everything everyone else does! I’d be mad too if I had to share with a ROCK. Watching Elmo, our beloved little guy, get so angry about this rock is genuinely hilarious and the reveal that Rocco followed him to Paris has made fans so happy.

Some even think that Elmo is channeling his Gordan Ramsey energy anytime Rocco appears.

This back and forth between the two has been going on for literal decades. No, really. It likely started in 1999. That’s nearly 25 years ago! And still it brings us such happiness every time Elmo has to deal with this rock.

Will Rocco make it out of Paris alive? Or is Elmo going to throw him into the river or a pile of other rocks on his way out of the Olympic games?

There is a lot happening with the Olympics this year. Good, bad, ugly things. But seeing Elmo so angry that Rocco followed him there? Priceless.

Author
Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her current obsession is Glen Powell's dog, Brisket. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.
