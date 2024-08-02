Elmo’s Longstanding Beef Has Come to the Olympics

We all love Elmo. That doesn’t mean that Elmo loves everyone. In fact there is one thing that Elmo hates most of all: Rocco. And now, they’re both at the Olympics.

If you were on the internet during the great Elmo/Rocco feud of 2022, you already know that Zoe’s friend Rocco is a rock. A fact that Elmo constantly brings up when she tries to give him a cookie.

Elmo has gone through waves with Rocco. He’s hated him, apologized, seemingly moved on, and now their feud is back in full swing as Elmo talked about how excited he was to be at the Olympic games! During an appearance on the Today show, Elmo shared his excitement for what was to come in Paris, including saying he’s excited to see all the fun people he could meet.

When he looks around the room, he sees none other than Rocco sitting with him. “Oh great,” Elmo said and that’s how I knew my favorite feud on Sesame Street was back in action!

Rocco is just a rock, he can't win an Olympic medal! ?‍♂️#ParisOlympics https://t.co/SEa2XixdEz — Elmo (@elmo) August 2, 2024

The beef between the two stems from the fact that only Elmo seems to care about Rocco being a rock. This rock gets to do everything everyone else does! I’d be mad too if I had to share with a ROCK. Watching Elmo, our beloved little guy, get so angry about this rock is genuinely hilarious and the reveal that Rocco followed him to Paris has made fans so happy.

Some even think that Elmo is channeling his Gordan Ramsey energy anytime Rocco appears.

This back and forth between the two has been going on for literal decades. No, really. It likely started in 1999. That’s nearly 25 years ago! And still it brings us such happiness every time Elmo has to deal with this rock.

The beef between Rocco and Elmo is hands down my favorite bit of all time https://t.co/IBnMLvajS2 — Galinda✨?? (@ruff_lyf) August 2, 2024

Will Rocco make it out of Paris alive? Or is Elmo going to throw him into the river or a pile of other rocks on his way out of the Olympic games?

Elmo standing trial in Paris for throwing Rocco into the Seine River pic.twitter.com/JN6MKw5uQm — Sourdeath Sam (@SourdeathSam) August 2, 2024

There is a lot happening with the Olympics this year. Good, bad, ugly things. But seeing Elmo so angry that Rocco followed him there? Priceless.

