Marvel’s ‘Echo’ and ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Get Depressing Updates

Remember Comic-Con 2022, when Kevin Feige unveiled approximately ten zillion new Marvel shows that would be streaming on Disney+? It felt like a great time to be a Marvel fan.

It’s hard to remember those days now, with half of Hollywood shut down because studio execs won’t pay their workers fairly, and Marvel releasing just as many duds as hits. Production on numerous projects have paused due to the WGA and SAG strikes, and Marvel has been spacing out its streaming content to counteract superhero fatigue. Now, Marvel has announced a major schedule change for its upcoming series, and it’s a heaping pile of bad news.

Here’s the rundown from The Hollywood Reporter, which broke the story earlier this afternoon:

What If…? season 2: around Christmas

Echo: January 2024

X-Men ’97: early 2024

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (previously Coven of Chaos): Fall 2024

Ironheart: no scheduled release date

Daredevil: Born Again: paused

Wonder Man: paused

Echo, the Hawkeye spinoff about the former tracksuit mafia member Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) heading home to explore her Native roots, was originally scheduled to release on November 29. Echo’s release date was already odd, with all six episodes of the series dropping at once, instead of streaming weekly like other Marvel series. While the delay is disappointing, this news could have a silver lining. With its previous release date, Echo was in danger of being overshadowed by Loki, premiering October 6, and The Marvels, coming out in theaters on November 10. With this new release date, the series may at least have some breathing room.

More upsetting is Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel’s reboot of the beloved Netflix series. Originally slated for early 2024, the series is now paused indefinitely. That’s not surprising, given that the SAG strike began while the show was in production, but it’s still depressing to see it in print.

Then there’s the Ironheart news, which … don’t even talk to me right now. Wonder Man I’m not as personally invested in, but the point is, it all stinks.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

