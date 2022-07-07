With no physical or virtual event this year, it kinda felt like we may have seen the last of E3—finally, after all the other times it seemed like we’d seen the last of video games’ biggest show. You don’t exactly need me to tell you how the pandemic changed the scope of things in 2020, as events like E3 took a virtual approach. However, this also caused a lot of companies to do their own online presentations instead of waiting for spaces like E3 to announce their plans. If I’m being honest, it still felt like we had a big ol’ gaming conference while E3 was gone this year because studios still made big announcements around the same timeframe—just not under the E3 banner.

That, apparently, won’t be the case in 2023—or, rather, I’m sure gaming studios will still do their own thing, but E3 will also be around, for realsies, this time, and with the help of ReedPop.

So we meet again, ReedPop

If you haven’t heard of ReedPop, you’ve probably, at least, heard of their events. PAX, New York Comic-Con, Star Wars Celebration, Emerald City Comic-Con, C2E2, all of these (and more) are under the ReedPop umbrella. Now, the ESA—the Entertainment Software Association that runs E3—is partnering with the company to have E3 be an in-person event once again in 2023 (and an event in general, since there was no E3 this year). “It is a tremendous honor and privilege for ReedPop to take on the responsibility of bringing E3 back in 2023,” said Lance Fensterman, President of ReedPop. “With the support and endorsement of the ESA, we’re going to build a world-class event to serve the global gaming industry in new and broader ways than we already do at ReedPop through our portfolio of world-leading events and websites.”

Kyle Marsden-Kish, ReedPop Global VP of Gaming who will lead the newly formed E3 team along with his global gaming live event responsibilities, added, “For years, we’ve listened, heard, and studied the global gaming community’s feedback. E3 2023 will be recognizably epic—a return to form that honors what’s always worked—while reshaping what didn’t and setting a new benchmark for video game expos in 2023 and beyond.”

“We are thrilled to bring back E3 as an in-person event with ReedPop, a global leader in producing pop culture events,” continued Stanley Pierre-Louis, President, and CEO of the ESA. “The past three years have confirmed that E3 convenes our industry like no other event. ReedPop brings world-class talent and a keen understanding of the video game industry, which will serve to enhance the E3 experience for years to come.”

What are the dates and location for E3 2023?

I do wonder what this means for E3, as the events that ReedPop puts on have more of a fan presence, while E3 has historically been an industry-focused event where efforts to get the public involved only really picked up a few years ago, with the events from 2017–2019 finally selling public passes. Is E3 suddenly going to have an artist alley or vendor hall where people can shop? Will there be cosplay contests? Fan-run panels? Chances to meet industry professionals and get autographs? Is this going to be more than a space to make new video game announcements? I’m especially curious about this, as the press release encourages “media, creators, industry professionals, and fans” to visit the website often for updates.

While we still have a whole year before the event will take place, it’s already set for the second week of June in 2023 and will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

(featured image: FX/ESA/edit by Briana Lawrence)

