Dungeons & Dragons AND Drag Queens? Yes, Please!

This year Pride month hasn’t felt as festive as usual. I guess there are reasons for that. Over the past year, the Republican party has made it their goal to outlaw things that are celebrated during Pride. Conservative snowflakes also bullied corporations out of having any Pride flair. No, Karen, that rainbow shirt at Target is not making anyone gay.

One show, however, is celebrating Pride by adding drag queens to its story. Dimension 20 is bringing some of the most famous (and hilarious) drag queens in as guest stars. The show is all about intrepid heroes going on a Dungeons and Dragons tabletop adventure with intricately crafted storylines. Instead of their usual group of players, the new season will feature RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Monét X Change, Alaska Thunderfuck, Bob the Drag Queen, and Jujubee.

D&D and fabulous drag queens

The trailer for the new season of Dimension 20 shows their usual Game Master, Brennan Lee Mulligan, ready to lead the queens in their first quest. He’s ready for the task with a new look and smoking makeup. All four queens look fabulous and are ready to tackle whatever obstacles get thrown at them. Plus, they are all witty, so I’m sure they will be fine.

Monét, Alaska, Bob, and Jujubee all have characters of different classes, creating a strong team for their quest. Each “Questing Queen” went over what makes their character special. Troyánn (Monét) is an “assassin from the merfolk” with a bow and arrow. As an 8-foot-tall Orc barbarian, Princess (Alaska) wields a giant axe with delicate ease. I am living for the design of Gertrude (Bob) with her horns and white hair. Although she may be a “bit of a loner,” she is still a powerful sorceress. (Bob the Drag Queen is one of my all-time favorites, so of course she made a character I already adore). A “ranger, soldier, and a Fey,” Twyla (Jujubee) may be small, but she’s a force to be reckoned with.

The new season premiers on June 28th, streaming on Dropout. Whether you like D&D or just the queens, it looks like a good time for all.

(featured image: Dropout)

