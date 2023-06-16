Perfect Pride Meme Points Out What Conservatives Should Really Worry About

Over the past few years, corporations have been trying to attract more customers by coopting Pride Month for financial gain—”rainbow washing.” Sure, it is better to support smaller queer-owned businesses or independent artists, but something about seeing rainbow gear in as mainstream a place as Target warms your heart a little, doesn’t it, in spite of the reality of corporate cynicism? However, crybaby conservatives have complained about this to the point of corporations backing off of Pride support.

Right-wing bullying has caused Starbucks to remove its Pride decorations from stores. It has also caused Target to remove products from its online Pride collection, not to mention all the ridiculous drama surrounding Bud Light. I am here to tell you that seeing a Pride flag while you get your Carmel Frappuccino or knowing a tuck-friendly bathing suit will not make you gay. That isn’t how that works.

However, a popular Twitter meme has pinpointed the real culprit in what historically “turns kids gay.”

Twitter knows what turns people gay

In a trending meme, Twitter users are taking the phrase “a rainbow shirt at Target won’t turn your kids gay but [insert fictional character name] will,” along with photos of the offending sexy characters. Let’s be honest: Fictional characters have fueled our sexual awakenings for a long time. The earliest example I can find came from a user saying Vera Farmiga’s character in Hawkeye will turn kids gay. Then things took off from there.

a rainbow shirt in target won’t turn your kids gay but vera farmiga in hawkeye will pic.twitter.com/GZHno3ttR1 — kel ?️ (@sunbeamednines) June 12, 2023

Let’s hear it for the alluring power of Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) from The X-Files.

a rainbow shirt in target won’t turn your kids gay but gillian anderson as dana scully will https://t.co/P7og9APn5X pic.twitter.com/EqY6KSq4pF — Jaela (@gillianxmargo) June 13, 2023

After watching the original Jurassic Park, everyone had a crush on Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern).

a rainbow shirt in target won’t turn your kids gay but laura dern as dr. ellie sattler will https://t.co/RK8tNwDhE1 pic.twitter.com/i6bZtja4LC — Ashley Hawkins, the Librarian from Mercury (@manga_librarian) June 13, 2023

How about the ripped, gun-toting Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) from the Terminator movies?

A rainbow shirt in target won't turn your kids gay but Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor will https://t.co/SU5ZgOppb4 pic.twitter.com/1qkOIBop6r — ?Krissy? (@KrissyInColor) June 14, 2023

Someone tweeted the meme with my favorite, Xena the Warrior Princess, played by Lucy Lawless. To be fair, that entire show was just bisexual chaos from start to finish.

a rainbow shirt in target won’t turn your kids gay but lucy lawless as xena: warrior princess will https://t.co/4pkgXFDjvt pic.twitter.com/G8tcJ5t7ci — hannah ?? (@finalgirlhannah) June 14, 2023

Speaking of chaotic bi-energy, you probably shouldn’t let anyone watch The Mummy. Everyone in that movie is extremely hot and anyone with a pulse can’t see it and remain 100% straight. It’s impossible. I saw The Mummy as a young teen and have never been the same since.

A rainbow shirt in target won't turn your kids gay but the entire cast of The Mummy certainly will. https://t.co/dY2tDfzNrM pic.twitter.com/9zg6L8UQAQ — KingMediocrity92??? (@Curtis_R92) June 14, 2023

The same goes for watching Pirates of the Caribbean. I mean, who can resist the allure of both Elizabeth Swan and Will Turner? We shouldn’t (and don’t) have to pick.

a rainbow shirt in target won’t turn your kids gay but will turner and/or elizabeth swann will https://t.co/aj9dy90aq3 pic.twitter.com/5UConOMx4d — Thomas Sanders (@ThomasSanders) June 14, 2023

Some blame the corrupted version of the Power Rangers.

a rainbow shirt in target won’t turn your kids gay but corrupted Jason and Kim from Turbo a Power Rangers Movie will https://t.co/E1ajLzFQzv pic.twitter.com/X7F27YLVdd — CosmicRanger (@CosmicRanger006) June 15, 2023

While others blame Hatsune Miku for making the kids gay.

a rainbow shirt in target won't turn your kids gay but Hatsune Miku sure will https://t.co/UMwgjXN3Sz pic.twitter.com/hjjTjZLjgZ — MANTIS ?? (@MANTIS_739) June 15, 2023

Of course, Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal) and Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma) in Game of Thrones surely had some hand in this.

a rainbow shirt in target won’t turn your kids gay but oberyn martell and/or ellaria sand will https://t.co/x0NflArS3Q pic.twitter.com/KoIyMXeIUC — maria (@DISCOROBAK) June 15, 2023

You can see more great examples of this meme here. The moral of the story is seeing gay merchandise or decor won’t make you gay. Removing Pride products from corporations won’t make a difference in someone’s sexuality. So, conservatives should just keep their bigotry to themselves. The real culprit is hot-ass fictional characters, and there is nothing we can do against that much sexiness. Just wave your Pride flag and enjoy yourself.

