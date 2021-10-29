comScore I Love Dune's Desert Mouse Muad'Dib So Much
Skip to main content

I Love Dune’s Desert Mouse Muad’Dib So Much

By Rachel LeishmanOct 29th, 2021, 12:00 pm
 

Dune Sand Mouse looking cute

Dune is one of the big franchises of the world that I sadly missed. It wasn’t on my radar before, but now that I’ve seen the Denis Villeneuve film, I’m ready to throw myself into the world of House Atreides and the turn of the Emperor. As our Vivian Kane wrote, you don’t really need to be worried about being confused going into the new movie if you don’t know anything about the Frank Herbert epic book series. What you do need to know, though, is that there is a little mouse that shows up at the end of the movie, and he has taken my entire world in his little hands.

The desert mouse might not be the most important part of Dune, but he was to me. Muad’Dib, the name given to my little guy by the Fremen on Arrakis, is also the name that Paul Atreides eventually takes. (According to the internet. I knew nothing about Dune going into this movie and now I’m invested.) He shows up when Paul (Timothée Chalamet) and his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), escape the attack on their home and flee to the desert sands of Arrakis, trying to search for the Fremen for help.

Paul looks at him, and it is love at first sight (in my mind, he probably just saw a mouse and thought “oh fun”). But he’s also barely in this movie and yet has made a name for himself on Twitter. So many came out of seeing Dune and instantly started tweeting about Muad’Dib, and I do not blame them.

Everyone loves Muad’Dib

I hope that Muad’Dib plays a bigger part in Dune: Part 2 because I just want to see this big-eared little guy hopping around. He’s perfect, and if Villeneuve wanted to give me another nearly three-hour movie just about him? I’d watch it in a heartbeat.

(image: Warner Bros.)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Assistant Editor

Rachel (she/her) is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album, and would sell her soul for Pedro Pascal as Kraven the Hunter. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. Secretly Grogu's mom and Lizzie Olsen's best friend.