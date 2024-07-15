A Quick Captain America Refresher Ahead of ‘Brave New World’

Avengers: Endgame marked the end of an era both literally and figuratively, as the character arcs of various Marvel superheroes came to a close, as did the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s highly successful Phase Three*.

One of these characters was Captain America Steve Rogers, who got definitive closure at the end of the film. As per the events of the movie, Steve Rogers travels back in time through the quantum realm, using Pym particles, to return the Infinity Stones to their original timelines. Following the completion of the task, he chooses to remain in the past and settle down with the love of his life, Peggy Carter, in the 1940s.

The film shows the superhero dancing with Agent Carter, finally fulfilling the promise to her in Captain America: The First Avenger, which introduced the character for the first time. After spending most of his life with Carter, Steve Rogers returns to the present, where he passes the baton on to Sam Wilson (Falcon).

However, a key detail that’s completely ignored in the film is the explanation behind Captain America returning to the present, and it somewhat remains a mystery to this day. The Russo Brothers gave the explanation that Rogers was able to come back by creating a branch timeline, but it contradicts the role of the TVA (Time Variance Authority), which was introduced in the TV show Loki.

The new Marvel Studios film Captain America: Brave New World will mark the beginning of a new period for the character, as Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) will portray the role for the first time on the big screen after playing it in the 2021 miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. That series covered Sam’s struggle to come to terms with what it meant for him to take on the mantle of Captain America, a role that he’s now made his own.

Set for a February 14, 2025 release, the film stars Mackie, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Seth Rollins and Rosa Salazar. The film is Ford’s debut in the MCU, and he will portray the role of Thaddeus Thunderbolt Ross, which was earlier played by William Hurt.

*The phase ended with Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, which was a released a few months later.

