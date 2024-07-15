Help! We’re All Obsessed With Glen Powell’s Dog

Celebrity dogs are my favorite thing to talk about, and now I have a new favorite: Brisket Powell. This dog is sassy, has been on red carpets, and is literally beloved online. Now, Brisket has his very own Entertainment Weekly cover with a story about his adoption.

Powell (who also did a video cover with co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones that broke the internet) did a cover with his dog as wind is blowing at the two of them. Within the piece, he talked a lot about where he was when he adopted Brisket on the set of Twisters. “I was going through a breakup at the time and was in the middle of Enid, Oklahoma, and I had always wanted a dog,” Powell said. “It was something I thought about a lot, but it was somewhere in this coffee shop in Enid … I don’t even know how to describe it, I just had the desire to be a father.”

I’m going to tell myself to not think about that last line for too long. He went on to talk about how he saw Brisket on the Labelle Foundation’s page and knew he had to adopt him. “I literally messaged saying, ‘Please put in a good word for me,'” Powell said. “I sent them a heartbreakingly depressing video of me why I needed this dog.” Honestly, I get it! I want to cuddle him and also I think he’d get along with my cat really well.

? This is the story all about how #Twisters star Glen Powell met his rescue pup Brisket. https://t.co/sLEkqUgeyl pic.twitter.com/K3lonnB2CX — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 15, 2024

Brisket has now become a star in his own right. While on the press tours for both Hit Man and Twisters, Powell has brought his pup with him, and fans (like me) cannot get enough of this animal. He is truly a star. Just look at him!

He is doing interviews!

One of my favorite things about this dog is that Glen Powell was not even part of the interview and yet Brisket got his very own Variety 1×1 on the carpet for Twisters! He was very tired and not at all interested in answering questions but that doesn’t make me love him any less.

He’s also an old pro at this point. Powell typically has his dog with him on junkets, and so you might get a sneak appearance from Brisket during an online interview.

Brisket moving onto Adria a minute into this interview ??? pic.twitter.com/4UpMx1lxWU — ?️. (@kelsospade) June 11, 2024

Has Brisket’s turn on the red carpet made me think about how my cat would do in a similar situation? Yes, it has. I think he’d be too afraid to move, but hey, maybe Brisket can give him some media training.

I just cannot get enough of this tiny dog with the biggest ears I have ever seen. He looks like the cutest little gremlin on the planet, and I just want to always be updated on Brisket’s thoughts and feelings on things.

shirtless glen powell with brisket is my weakness, i fear pic.twitter.com/4cANrfsngO — zara ??️ glen powell renaissance (@seresinbradshaw) July 8, 2024

Which, luckily for me, you can follow Brisket on Instagram.

He’s just having the best of times right now.

no one's having more fun on the Twisters press tour than Brisket (@glenpowell's dog)



? Getty, via Glen Powell pic.twitter.com/uhP2VB8rlK — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 15, 2024

So this is for you, my king. I love you Brisket and I hope you always wear smart little bow-ties while on red carpets and refuse to answer silly questions about your dad’s movies.

