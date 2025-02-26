‘Dragon Ball DAIMA’ episode 20 release date, confirmed

After Gomah received the Third Eye from the demon woman, the battle between him and our heroes began in episode 17. However, his Third Eye abilities easily overpowered even the combined abilities of Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, Shin, and Glorio. Will the finale have any better fate for our Super Saiyans?

Episode 17 ended with Goku becoming Super Saiyan 3 and breaking free from Gomah’s telekinesis. But, it also served as a feature episode to showcase Gomah’s newfound powers with the Third Eye. None of our heroes could match his heightened magical power. But in episode 18, Goku transforms into Super Saiyan 4. Aided by Duu and Tamagami, he almost finished Gomah with a devastating Kamehameha.

However, Gomah returns much larger than before and uses the Third Eye’s magic to trap Goku and drain him of energy. On the other side, Arinsu and Glorio summon a red Porunga through the Dragon Balls, and Arinsu commands Glorio to ask for a wish to become the Supreme Demon King. In episode 19, Glorio is shown to have used the wish to restore the bodies of Goku and his friends instead.

Dragon Ball DAIMA episode 19 recap

As Arinsu fires Glorio for his supposed betrayal, he returns to Goku and his friends who welcome him back with open arms. Having their adult bodies back, Goku and his friends now decide to charge against Gomah one by one. Vegeta takes the first turn and transforms into Super Saiyan 3. Though he prevails in the final flash, Gomah is quickly restored to pristine condition due to his Third Eye.

Seeing this, Arinsu quickly sends Majin Kuu to retrieve the Book of Magic Items and finds Gomah’s weakness. She then tells Goku that if Gomah is struck in the back of the head three times in a row, his Third Eye will be removed. In the battle, Vegeta’s Super Saiyan 3 form runs out and Goku takes over after Bulma blackmails Vegeta into stepping off the field.

In the final minutes of episode 19, Goku transforms into his Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan 2, and Super Saiyan 3 forms. However, at the final clock, he surprises everyone by transforming into an adult Super Saiyan 4.

Episode 20 will be the final episode of Dragon Ball DAIMA, featuring a devastating yet action-packed final battle between Super Saiyan 4 Goku and Gomah. The episode is titled “Maximum” and will be released on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at 8:45 AM Pacific Time (PT)/11:45 AM Eastern Time (ET) on Crunchyroll. This will only be available in Japanese audio with subtitles in multiple languages.

For an English dub of the show, a separate release schedule is on the line, starting Jan. 10, 2025. New dubbed episodes are released every Friday at 1:30 PM PT. The next scheduled release is on Feb. 28 for episode 8 on Crunchyroll.

