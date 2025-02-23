How many episodes will be in ‘Dragon Ball DAIMA’?

Dragon Ball DAIMA is a love letter to the fans who grew up watching the classic Dragon Ball GT, inviting them to relive their childhood through an all-new, yet familiar, adventure. Paired with the bittersweet label of being the last story in the franchise to be written by Akira Toriyama, it’s no wonder fans are rallying behind these pint-sized heroes, hoping their adventures never truly come to an end.

For those who’ve been religiously following the Dragon Ball universe since the beginning, DAIMA feels like coming home—one last time. The series first hit the television and streaming platforms in Oct. 2024, seven months after Toriyama passed away. But with Toriyama deeply involved in crafting new episodes for the series, it was inevitable that the adventure would conclude soon, as no one else could continue weaving the magic of DAIMA the way he did.

“I came up with the story and settings, as well as a lot of the designs. I’m actually putting a lot more into this than usual!” — Akira Toriyama during the official Dragon Ball New York Comic Con panel in 2023 (via Anime News Network)

Even in his final interview played during the Tokyo Anime Award Festival 2024, Toriyama revealed how Dragon Ball DAIMA was originally planned to be an original anime series without his involvement, “but as I gave advice here and there, I ended up getting deeply involved with the project without realizing it. I was not only involved in the overall storyline, but also in the worldview, character design, mechas, and other aspects. ” (via Comicbook.com)

So, there’s no DAIMA without Toriyama. But how long do we have before we bid goodbye to our favorite pint-sized heroes?

When does Dragon Ball DAIMA end?

Thus far, 19 episodes have been released in this (ironically) grand saga, featuring a storyline set between the events of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super. During the official Dragon Ball New York Comic Con panel in 2023, Toriyama teased the plot of the series:

“Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they’ll head off to a new world! It’s a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world.”

Those who have been keeping up with the adventure know that it’s nearing a conclusion soon. In an interview in 2023, Daniel Castañeda, who manages Toei Animation’s licenses in Latin America revealed that DAIMA will wrap up its plot and end at episode 20. (via J Box)

The animation studio or the producers haven’t commented on continuing the series with a sequel or another season yet. So, Dragon Ball DAIMA will only have 20 episodes. New episodes come out every Friday on Crunchyroll at 11:45 AM ET (Eastern Time). So, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, will mark the end of the series. Episode 20, titled “Maximum,” will feature an action-packed final battle between an adult Super Saiyan 4 Goku and Prince Gomah, marking an end to our de-aged heroes’ adventure in the Demon Realm.

