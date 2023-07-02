It’s no surprise that I love something with Robert Downey Jr. at the heart of it. The charismatic actor has left the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Tony Stark behind for a heroic new mission: environmentalism. Downey has used his resources to fund groups like the Footprint Coalition, which works to bring necessary resources around the world to help make the planet cleaner.

Through this idea, Downey decided to refurbish his collection of older cars (many of which are classic “muscle” cars) into eco-friendly vehicles that can be sold to help fund new environmental projects. This plan gives us the premise for Max’s new docuseries Downey’s Dream Cars. The show educates its audience on the advantages of going electric and the global benefits of green energy. Through a series of different types of motors and eco-friendly additions to his cars, Downey explores the importance of renewable energy and the dangers of climate change.

While other series might feel like a science class, Downey’s Dream Cars capitalizes on the charisma and wit of RDJ. The show delves into the science behind the improvements, resulting in some very cool cars.

RDJ asks experts to explain climate change in a way that will foster conversations with people across the aisle who think that the climate crisis is a myth. The series is buoyed by Robert Downey Jr.’s energy that we know and love, and the delight with which he tortures the classic car enthusiasts with his plans.

It’s just Robert Downey Jr. having fun with cars

There are few people who can lead a show like Robert Downey Jr. can. Especially one that is, at its core, encouraging us to change our lives to make the planet a better place. It shows not only RDJ’s dedication to fixing the planet but also how easy it can be for us to make small changes in our lives for a greener world. Downey’s Dream Cars does a great job of not making the audience feel guilty for climate change, something even Downey admits to feeling often. Instead, the series lights an entertaining path to changing things for the better.

Mixed with references to Downey’s past work (shout out to both The Pick-Up Artist and Downey’s time on Saturday Night Live), the show marries our love for RDJ with fascinating car restorations and information about what we can do to fix this dying planet of ours.

The first four episodes of Downey’s Dream Cars are currently streaming on Max. The series is entertaining and informative in a way I never found boring or preachy. And that’s all thanks to RDJ and his willingness to mess around while still showing us how we can help.

