Donald Trump Shows off ‘Never Surrender’ T-Shirt, Misses Irony Completely

Former president and federal indictee Donald Trump is not a smart man. He doesn’t understand policy, he doesn’t read intelligence briefings, and he apparently didn’t do that well in school. I mean, there are countless examples of his ignorance. The man literally stared into a solar eclipse. But aside from all of that, he really doesn’t care about looking stupid publicly as long as it doesn’t bruise his fragile ego, of course. He and his cultists will give him a big ole’ free pass. And the MAGA obsession with Trump’s mugshot is yet another example from this grifting clown.

Trump posted a video on Truth Social and X hawking a shirt with his mugshot and the words “NEVER SURRENDER!” The extremely tacky shirt is selling for $34, with proceeds from the sales going to Trump’s Save America PAC/legal coffers. Trump also bragged about his mugshot raking in about $10 million since its release. Because you know, this is all a game to him. But I guess getting booked isn’t enough accountability for him, which is why I personally believe prison is the only answer.

The best example of a Trump presidency is this video of Trump selling a shirt of himself that reads “Never Surrender” under a photo of himself in which he had just surrendered. pic.twitter.com/wFozXvxoqQ — Frank Giugliano (@nyccookies) September 1, 2023

According to The Huffington Post, Trump complained in the video that “they make me look like a criminal.” Who are “they”? The people in charge of carrying out the law? Yes, you commit crimes and you just might be a criminal. The messaging is quite interesting here because Trump and his supporters are either totally oblivious or just embracing the irony and hypocrisy (maybe a bit of both). The shirt says “Never surrender!” but Trump literally surrendered at the Fulton County Jail. That is actually a legal term, “surrender”. As is the problem with MAGA, reality ceases to exist for them.

Surrender could mean that Trump will not back down in his ideology and his presidential run, despite literally surrendering to authorities during multiple arrests. If they are taking it that way, it might make a wee bit more sense. But it is still dangerous. BECAUSE THIS IS A CULT! Who champions the fact that they have been charged with over 90 felonies? And what individual wants a President who is a felon or potential felon? We really have to start messaging that this is cult-like behavior. For some reason though, people seem afraid to call it what it is. Trump cannot become some folk hero or icon like Tupac or Biggie. He is a serial grifter and fraud who was willing to throw away the foundation of America because his ego couldn’t accept that he lost. This is not someone to be celebrated. And by the way, those shirts look cheap as hell.

