Donald Trump Desecrates the Memory of George Floyd to Brag About Job Numbers

Just when you thought Donald Trump couldn’t be worse, he surprises you. Today he hit a new new low when he used the memory of George Floyd to tout a report on … job creation in May.

Yes, today while delivering some impromptu remarks at a hastily convened press conference, Trump bragged about how 2.5 million jobs were added to the economy in May. Now, that’s not something he did. It’s a factor of states opening back up and it’s a mere drop in the bucket to counter the TWENTY million jobs that have been lost in April.

But Trump couldn’t just rest on taking credit for recovery he didn’t help from a problem he caused. Oh no. He had to make it about the Black man who police murdered and whose death has sparked worldwide protests against police brutality. Trump touted this as “a great, great day in terms of equality.”

Fuck this guy.

Honestly. There’s nothing else to say of a man who stood mere feet from where “Black Lives Matter” has been painted on the street leading to the White House and then spoke the words: “We all saw what happened last week. We can’t let that happen. Hopefully George is looking down and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country. (It’s) a great day for him. It’s a great day for everybody.”

Fuck. This. Racist. Jerk.

It’s a great day for George Floyd.

This guy needs to get George Floyd’s name out of his mouth. In the same press conference, Trump silenced and refused to answer a Black female reporter’s very valid question about how unemployment for Blacks and Asians has not gone down. His response to Tamiche Alcindor is in keeping with the disrespect he’s shown her historically.

.@Yamiche: “Black unemployment went up by 0.1%, Asian American unemployment went up by 0.5% how is that a victory?” President Trump: “You are something else.” pic.twitter.com/1B5IqBNzWz — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) June 5, 2020

Yes, on top of lying, on top of condescending and gaslighting, this monster had the gal to tell a Black women “You are something else” and wave her off.

This man is so horrible and dangerous and destructive that there’s really nothing else to say but what we’ve already said.

Fuck this guy.

(via CNN, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

