comScore

Donald Trump Desecrates the Memory of George Floyd to Brag About Job Numbers

Fuck this guy

By Jessica MasonJun 5th, 2020, 4:47 pm

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 05: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a bill singing ceremony with his economic team in the Rose Garden at the White House June 05, 2020 in Washington, DC. In the midst of nationwide protests against the death of George Floyd, the U.S. Labor Department announced the unemployment rate fell to 13.3 percent in May, a surprising improvement in the nation’s job market as hiring rebounded faster than economists expected in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Just when you thought Donald Trump couldn’t be worse, he surprises you. Today he hit a new new low when he used the memory of George Floyd to tout a report on … job creation in May.

Yes, today while delivering some impromptu remarks at a hastily convened press conference, Trump bragged about how 2.5 million jobs were added to the economy in May. Now, that’s not something he did. It’s a factor of states opening back up and it’s a mere drop in the bucket to counter the TWENTY million jobs that have been lost in April.

But Trump couldn’t just rest on taking credit for recovery he didn’t help from a problem he caused. Oh no. He had to make it about the Black man who police murdered and whose death has sparked worldwide protests against police brutality. Trump touted this as “a great, great day in terms of equality.”

Fuck this guy.

Honestly. There’s nothing else to say of a man who stood mere feet from where “Black Lives Matter” has been painted on the street leading to the White House and then spoke the words: “We all saw what happened last week. We can’t let that happen. Hopefully George is looking down and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country. (It’s) a great day for him. It’s a great day for everybody.”

Fuck. This. Racist. Jerk.

It’s a great day for George Floyd.

This guy needs to get George Floyd’s name out of his mouth. In the same press conference, Trump silenced and refused to answer a Black female reporter’s very valid question about how unemployment for Blacks and Asians has not gone down. His response to Tamiche Alcindor is in keeping with the disrespect he’s shown her historically.

Yes, on top of lying, on top of condescending and gaslighting, this monster had the gal to tell a Black women “You are something else” and wave her off.

This man is so horrible and dangerous and destructive that there’s really nothing else to say but what we’ve already said.

Fuck this guy.

(via CNN, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Jessica Mason - Assistant Editor

Jessica Mason (she/her) is a writer based in Portland, Oregon with a focus on fandom, queer representation, and amazing women in film and television. She's a trained lawyer and opera singer as well as a mom and author.