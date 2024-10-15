Things got weird at a recent Donald Trump town hall event in Pennsylvania. Even weirder than usual, that is. If anyone isn’t questioning the mental capabilities of the presidential candidate and convicted felon, they certainly should be by this point.
During the event, moderated by Republican South Dakota Governor Kristi L. Noem, not one but two people required medical attention. Trump dealt with this by asking if, “anybody else would like to faint.” Such is his compassion for other people.
He then said, according to the Washington Post, “Let’s not do any more questions. Let’s just listen to music. Let’s make it into a music. Who the hell wants to hear questions, right?” Um… people who come to a town hall? They generally want to hear questions. But Trump didn’t care about those people, either. So he put on some music and literally just stood there swaying. Noem, who once shot and killed a dog she didn’t like, just sort of went along with it. It’s hard to imagine a more bizarre scene from a presidential campaign.
And then came the kicker. One of the songs Trump insisted on playing was “Time To Say Goodbye” by Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman. He seemed completely unaware of the connotations as he stood there, swayed, and made incomprehensible hand gestures. Footage of the moment has gone viral all over X, and people are thunderstruck by it.
Kamala Harris reposted the footage to her own account, and wrote simply, “Hope he’s okay.” She’s talked about Trump’s mental state as the election draws ever closer. Speaking at her own event in Pennsylvania on Monday, she called the former president “unstable” and “unhinged.”
In case you’re wondering what other songs were played during this demonstration of wild inappropriateness, the Washington Post notes that there were nine: James Brown’s “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World”; Sinéad O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U”; Pavarotti’s “Ave Maria”, the aforementioned “Time To Say Goodbye”; The Village People’s “YMCA”; Rufus Wainwright’s “Hallelujah”; “Rich Men North of Richmond” by Oliver Anthony; “November Rain” by Guns N’ Roses; and finally “Memory” from Cats, widely considered to be one of the worst movies ever made.
And a lot of those musicians are or were anti-Trump. The estate of O’Connor has previously asked Trump to stop playing her music, as has Pavarotti’s. The Village People have likewise requested he stop (does Trump even know what “YMCA” is about?!), as has Cats creator Andrew Lloyd Webber. And Rufus Wainwright and Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses are vocal Trump critics. Even the people Trump sways to the sounds of hate his guts. All in all, that time to say goodbye can’t come quickly enough.
Published: Oct 15, 2024 12:56 pm