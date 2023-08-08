Donald Trump Blamed U.S. Women’s World Cup Loss on Joe Biden Because of Course He Did

Soccer legend and all-around bad a** Megan Rapinoe has lived rent-free in twice-Impeached and thrice-and-counting-indicted former President Donald Trump’s mind ever since she said she’s not f******* going to Trump’s White House after her team won the Women’s World Cup in 2019. So naturally, when the American team was knocked out of the competition at the Women’s World Cup earlier this week, Trump, who would never miss an opportunity to be a thin-skinned a**hole about it, went to Truth Social to post:

lmao this is so deranged pic.twitter.com/Sg5BO8YTrL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 6, 2023

Was your first reaction to laugh at this, too? Because mine was. “Deranged” is the only word to describe how nonsensical and unhinged this whole argument is. Does this guy just have a MAGA madlibs he pulls inspiration from, because what does President Joe “never been Impeached or arrested” Biden have to do with any of this?! I am so deeply confused. Does Trump mean to insinuate he was a deciding factor as to why the American team won in 2019, when they were openly hostile to him? Does he think the American President has anything to do with this? If so, is he taking accountability for how the American men’s team didn’t even qualify to go to the World Cup in 2018?!

Also, let’s dive into his personal attack against Megan “also never been arrested” Rapinoe, because she really does live rent-free in his mind, and other conservatives’. Per Pink News:

In 2021, after the US took home the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Trump described Rapinoe as the “woman with the purple hair” and said she played “terribly” because he believes she “spends too much time thinking about radical left politics and not doing her job.”

So, for the record, Rapinoe has won multiple Olympic medals, multiple World Cups, and numerous professional accolades and happens to be pretty progressive in her politics. Trump has *checks notes* had multiple bankruptcies, and demanded he be in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York in order to let the movie film at a hotel he bought his way into, and is a hateful bigot. Cool.

I can only imagine how bizarre it must be for Rapinoe to have this creepy ex-President obsessed with her, never letting an opportunity go by to mention her when she’s in the news. In the past, she’s trolled him right back, but at this point, I imagine she’s busy recuperating from playing in a World Cup game, and can’t be bothered to respond back. Honestly, would you? Trump’s post was incoherent and lazy. What’s the point other than to give him new fodder?

President Biden, for his part, congratulated the Women’s team on their run, saying they made the country proud. I agree!

.@USWNT, you’ve made your country proud.



Congratulations on an incredible run. This team is something special and I’m looking forward to seeing how you continue to inspire Americans with your grit and determination – on and off the field. https://t.co/XWitTB3Gl4 — President Biden (@POTUS) August 6, 2023

(featured image: Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

