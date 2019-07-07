Things We Saw Today: The USWNT Wins the 2019 Women’s World Cup!

Now here’s something to feel patriotic about: the USWNT have won the 2019 Women’s World Cup after beating the Netherlands 2-0. The championship game at the Stade de Lyon in France marked the team’s second consecutive World Cup win and their 12th consecutive win in World Cup games.

R A P I N O E That’s it. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/O1NmH9OkdM — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 7, 2019

Neither team scored in the first half, but the second half saw team captain Megan Rapinoe score in a penalty shot. She was followed by a spectacular score from Rose Lavelle, clinching the win for Team USA.

In addition to dominating the game (and the headlines) throughout this World Cup, Rapinoe took home the Golden Boot award, which goes to the top scorer. Silver Boot went to teammate Alex Morgan. Rapinoe also took home the Golden Ball, with England’s Lucy Bronze winning the Silver and Rose Lavelle taking the Bronze. Netherlands goalkeeper Sari Van Veenendaal was awarded the Golden Glove, which was well deserved for her terrific performance today.

It’s been a truly iconic Women’s World Cup for the U.S. team, but for Rapinoe in particular. At 34, this may well be her last World Cup, and after the way she played throughout this tournament, there is no better swan song. And given their epic performance, the world is wondering when women’s teams will finally see equal pay. FIFA President Gianni Infantino was met with chants for “equal pay” as he took the field:

After all, the trophies speak for themselves:

There have been eight total Women's World Cups. Here's how @USWNT has performed in each of them: 1991: 🏆

1995: 🥉

1999: 🏆

2003: 🥉

2007: 🥉

2011: 🥈

2015: 🏆

2019: 🏆 U.S. Men's National Team: 1930: 🥉 Tell me again why the U.S. Women's National Team is paid less?#USAvNED — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) July 7, 2019

Congratulations to the USWNT for their incredible game play and decisive victory. Now we’re off to not care about sports for another four years!

(via HuffPost, image: Elsa/Getty Images)

Well this is delightful:

lmao @FoxNews just went live from a bar in France after the #USWNT win and people started shouting "Fuck Trump" on air😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EFstJx43BV — Sara Pearl (@skenigsberg) July 7, 2019

