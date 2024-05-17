‘X-Men ’97’ Creator Confirms Morph’s Romantic Feelings for Our Favorite Mutant

This entire season of X-Men ’97, Morph has served as a voice of reason. Having few moments to really shine, we’ve seen them hanging in the background with a specific member of the X-Men team more often than not. The season 1 finale explained why.

At the end of “Tolerance Is Extinction – Part Two,” Magneto uses Wolverine’s adamantium against him. Magneto takes what makes Wolverine tick, leaving Logan out of commission for the entire final episode of the season. The rest of the team have their missions: Scott and Jean are trying to take on Bastion while Charles is in Erik’s mind trying to reason with him.

That leaves Morph at Logan’s bedside for the time being. Fighting for his life, bloodied and bruised, Logan is on an oxygen tank and whispers the name “Jean” in his daze. The Wolverine/Jean/Scott love triangle has fed X-Men fans for decades, and this season has been incredibly hard on Logan, who had to watch not one, but two versions of Jean choose Scott over him.

Morph hears Logan calling out for her and decides to step up. “She’s can’t say it, but I can,” Morph says before transforming into their own version of Jean Grey and telling Logan, “I love you, Logan. Stay with me.”

Creator Beau DeMayo has taken to X to share a heartbreaking truth about that scene, confirming what many of us suspected. “Yes, Morph was confessing romantic feelings for Logan,” DeMayo tweeted. Honestly? Feels nice to know Morph is a hopeless romantic. We love this character development.

Yes, Morph was confessing romantic feelings for Logan #xmen97

pic.twitter.com/FhgShK5CX9 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 16, 2024

Is this going to be a quadrouple now?

We got a glimpse of a Jean and Logan moment earlier in the season when the real Jean returned to Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters, and we’ve seen Morph spending a lot of their time with Logan. So I don’t think that love square is going to go away any time soon (even if the X-Men do have bigger things on their plate heading into season 2). But man, does Morph pining quietly for Logan really hit me in the feels.

This admission is giving real “Dancing on my Own” by Robyn energy, and if you are a hopeless romantic like I am, you know exactly what I’m talking about.

DeMayo confirming that this was Morph admitting their feelings opens the door for a couple of things. Wolverine is not canonically bisexual, however, it was reportedly an idea that Chris Claremont had for the character at one time. He never explored it or even alluded to it, though. Still, that doesn’t mean that it isn’t a possibility. And with how many of us want to see Wolverine in a throuple with Scott and Jean, it’d make sense.

For now, we have a break between season 1 and season 2 to rewatch all the Logan and Morph moments and know that through it all, Morph was falling for our short, angry king.

