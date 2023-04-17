What Does ‘The Mandalorian’s Latest Episode Mean for the Finale?

The penultimate episode of season 3 of Disney+’s The Mandalorian had a lot for fans to unpack. From Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) returning to Mandalore with a team of scouters to try to see if they could reclaim their home, to a fight with Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), there was a lot of ground to cover, and all of it came to a head by the end of the episode, when we watched Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher) fight to the death against the remaining Empire—all while Din Djarin was taken hostage by Moff Gideon and his crew.

Bo-Katan got the other Mandalorians (and Grogu) out of there by using the Darksaber, but we still don’t know what is going to happen as Moff Gideon tries to show Bo, Din, and the Mandalorians the control that the Empire still has throughout the galaxy. And the fact that Din was taken hostage while Paz Vizsla was seemingly killed in battle does leave more questions than answers.

Why did Din get taken alive? Does this set up for a traumatizing goodbye for Din and Grogu? Is something more sinister at play between Moff Gideon and Din Djarin that we don’t yet know about? The cliffhanger of what is going to go on with Din in the future of this show (and in the finale) does have me on the edge of my seat, and one question that is still remaining on our minds is … who was the spy that brought the Mandalorians to Mandalore to cross paths with Moff Gideon? Because right now, there’s a few working theories—one I agree with, and one that I really am afraid they’ll try to give to us that I’m not sure makes sense.

Is Din Djarin The Mandalorian’s other spy?!

My heart says Din is absolutely not the spy, and I am sticking with it, but everyone is currently on edge trying to figure out who the other spy is, because the episode was titled “The Spies,” plural. And so, fans are wondering who the other spy is. I am on the side of those who think it’s the Armorer (Emily Swallow), and for good reason: She suddenly changed her tune.

Throughout the season, she refused to let Din Djarin back into the Children of the Watch until he was “redeemed,” and then, when Bo-Katan had saved Din and was also “redeemed,” the Armorer let her into the Children of the Watch—that is, until she suddenly decided that Bo-Katan could walk both paths and that she’d unite all the Mandalorians. Then, when it mattered, she flew the Mandalorians they found on Mandalore back to the ship because they were “too weak” and left Din, Bo, and the rest of the team to face off against Moff Gideon alone.

But it was a bit odd that Din was taken alive, especially given how vicious Moff Gideon could be. Maybe it was his flair for the dramatic taking over, or maybe there was some relationship between Gideon and Din we didn’t know about. Whatever does happen, I just hope that Din Djarin comes out of this fight alive and well, because I love him too much to say goodbye.

