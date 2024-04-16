David Haig as Bill Pargrave in 'Killing Eve'.
Category:
TV

This Fan-Favorite Character Has a Brief but Lingering Impact in ‘Killing Eve’

Chelsea Steiner
Published: Apr 16, 2024 03:35 pm

One of the best British spy thrillers of the last decade is now available to stream on Netflix. Killing Eve stars Jodie Comer as international assassin Villanelle and Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri, the MI5 analyst obsessed with catching her.

While many new viewers are finally catching up with the series, many fans of the series are re-visiting Killing Eve. But re-watching the series reminds us of some of our favorite characters who bit the dust. Chief among them is Bill Pargrave (David Haig), Eve’s boss and Head of Security for MI5.

Bill isn’t just Eve’s boss, but also a dear friend offering warmth and support to Eve. When we meet Bill, he has retired from dangerous fieldwork for a desk job with MI5, his only escape from his wife and infant daughter. Though Bill bemoans parenthood, we see he is a caring and loving father. This, of course, makes his inevitable death all the more upsetting.

When Eve begins tracking Villanelle’s murders, she urges Bill to join her in the field for some good old-fashioned spy work. They travel to Berlin, where Bill tails Villanelle through the metro. He follows her to a night club, messaging Eve to meet him. Eve arrives at the club just in time to see Villanelle and Bill on the dance floor. Villanelle approaches Bill and stabs him in the chest. Eve rushes to his side, holding him as he dies on the spot. While Bill is only in the first three episodes of season one, he undoubtedly makes his mark on the series.

Bills’ death in episode 3, “Don’t I Know You?” is the first truly dark turn in Eve’s journey into violence and obsession.

The series, created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) from the Villanelle novels by Luke Jennings, drew instant critical acclaim. During its four-season run from 2018-2022, Killing Eve was nominated for several awards winning the British Academy Television Award for Best Drama Series in 2019. Oh won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama while Comer won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

