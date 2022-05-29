Best 'Killing Eve' Episodes, Ranked

Shows can leave imprints on culture as we know it, especially queer culture if a show has worthwhile queer characters. Since let’s face it, there are not always queer writers in a writing room. Nor are there a lot of openly queer show runners. Unfortunately, Killing Eve’s final season proved that cishet writers continuing to write queer stories shouldn’t be the future. Are there allies that won’t/don’t feed the ‘bury your gays’ trope? Of course, there are. Unfortunately, the show’s final episode wasn’t graced with that sentiment. And the writers’ room wasn’t very diverse, leaving only one queer writer (Kayleigh Llewellyn) in the bunch.

The show’s fourth and final season was such a letdown and the finale was heartbreaking. Leaving many of us in the queer community wondering: why did I bother with this season? In fact, a lot of fans are planning to stop their rewatches at the season 3 finale.

However, it doesn’t mean the show didn’t make an impact prior to season 4. It had a lot of memorable moments and episodes that fans will continue to cherish. And the character of Villanelle (Jodie Comer) continues to be an icon where lesbian/sapphic characters are concerned. But what episodes are the best and how do they rank exactly? Before I start, I’ve got to say that season 1 doesn’t fall flat at all. All of the episodes are well written. That said, these are the very best episodes of ‘Killing Eve’ across the series.

1. Are You Leading or Am I? (3×08)

This episode gave us almost everything, especially the bridge scene which goes down in history as one of Villanelle’s best moments. Combine the romantic scenes like Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and Eve (Sandra Oh) dancing together, it makes for a near-perfect episode. It’s so high on the list because of how this episode could easily make for a series finale (wish it was at this rate). Them walking away from each other, only to turn around is amazing. If the episode had none of those things, then it wouldn’t be positioned at the top. So, please don’t come for me about this choice.

2. Desperate Times (2×04)

Some people heavily dislike the way Villanelle’s character shifts in season 2. However, it was necessary for her character moving forward. Even if she still killed people, her understanding that she’s not void of emotion is so very crucial. Watching Villanelle go from killing someone (wearing an iconic outfit I might add) to mimic ‘The Corpses of the Dewitt Brothers’, partying to forget about Eve, and then breaking down in front of a mirror is an experience. Not to mention her scene in the museum with Konstantin (Kim Bodnia) which is very memorable.

3. I Have a Thing About Bathrooms (1×05)

Who doesn’t love some sapphic tension at the dinner table? That dinner scene between Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and Eve (Sandra Oh) is still something to remember. They didn’t even kiss and yet it’s ingrained in our memories. Eve emotionally sparring with Villanelle is still a sight to behold. Not to mention how the episode is an example of how Villanelle is very dangerous in season 1. Overall, this is where the season gets even more bananas and pushes the plot forward even more.

4. God, I’m Tired (1×08)

After chaos, death, and loss, people just need to wind down. Which is precisely what Eve and Villanelle do at the end of the episode. After Eve finishes trashing everything in a fit of rage that is. Their confessions regarding how obsessed they are with each other are pivotal. Leading to Eve finally getting her revenge, but immediately regretting it. The events in this episode directly set up season 2 and the consequence of Eve’s actions come full circle.

5. Nice Face (1×01)

Premieres can sometimes be a bore and hard to sit through. Establishing characters, plot, atmosphere, and so on is usually a challenge. But Killing Eve gripped its fans right away, leaving folks wanting more. Villanelle’s presence on screen is so intoxicating, her first kill with the hairpin reflects her character so well. Though who could forget how Eve’s so interesting off the bat as well? Beneath the surface of what she presents to the world is a darkness that Villanelle immediately brings out in her before they meet. To put it simply, this is one of the best premieres ever.

6. You’re Mine (2×08)

What happens when two people want each other but can’t get on the same level about it? Usually pain. And when one of them is an assassin and the other person is unraveling? Chaos.

After shit hits the fan in Rome, Villanelle manipulates Eve into killing her (brief) former handler, Raymond (Adrian Scarborough). Which is something that detours Eve from running away with Villanelle. Considering Villanelle has nothing left, not even Konstantin because he betrayed her again, she shoots Eve when her love confession isn’t returned. Essentially karma for what Eve did to her at the end of season 1.

7. Do You Know How to Dispose of a Body? (2×01)

The absolute chaotic and unsettling energy of this premiere is perfection. Villanelle trying to get to safety after being stabbed is unnerving. Even though it’s obvious she’ll survive, the events are still nail-biting. And then there’s Eve dealing with the possibility that Villanelle is alive. Only to be forced to return home to her husband, Niko (Owen McDonnell). It’s one of those episodes that keeps your eyes peeled to the screen—something you want with a season premiere.

8. Meetings Having Biscuits (3×03)

Starting over is never easy and trying to get over someone isn’t either. Not that Villanelle or Eve ever got over each other in the first place. With Villanelle being unable to avoid Eve during a job in London, she confronts her on the bus. Naturally, Eve has an extreme reaction (because duh, she was shot and left for dead) and they have a full-blown fight on public transit. Only in the end, Eve kisses Villanelle for the first time ever. Ultimately, setting in stone the rest of their relationship. The kiss scene was most definitely trending on social media after it happened. And the moment we’d been waiting for was coming to pass.

9. Oh Goodie, I’m the Winner (4×06)

What can I say? I’m including another episode that’s so sexually charged it’s (almost) ridiculous. And it’s without a doubt the best episode in what was a shitty last season. After Villanelle is shot with an arrow, Eve gets Konstantin and his latest (not to mention pointless) assassin trainee, Pam (Anjana Vasan) to insist on keeping her alive. Though, since Villanelle is tired of how Eve treats her, she leaves after getting patched up to go kill Hélène (Camille Cottin). Only for her to find out that Eve and Hélène shared a few intimate moments. Leading her to kill the latter in the most sensual way possible. While Eve watches and is turned on (compared to being shocked on other occasions).

10. Are You from Pinner? (3×05)

This is at the bottom of the list because of the horrible/disposable characters that are introduced. Otherwise, it’s an episode that was needed in order to further understand Villanelle. She finally reaches a point of needing to go back home, only to not be welcome there—partially due to her being presumed dead by her family. And also, because her mother is horrible. What becomes very obvious in the episode is that Villanelle’s childhood really did mold her. She wasn’t raised in a healthy environment—as her mother always saw nothing good in her. Of course, Villanelle’s final rejection from her mom leads her to murder. Giving us one of the most dramatic house fires (in which she spared only her 2 brothers from).

