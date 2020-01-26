Things We Saw Today: Jo Martin Is the First Black Doctor in Doctor Who

It’s official: Jo Martin (Back to Life, Holby City) has just made history as the first ever Black female doctor in the latest episode of Doctor Who. In “Fugitive of the Judoon”, written by Vinay Patel and showrunner Chris Chibnall, Martin plays Ruth Clayton, who is dramatically revealed to be a forgotten Doctor of the past.

The 13th Doctor discovers Ruth’s true identity when they find a TARDIS buried under Ruth’s family home. Ruth introduces herself to a bewildered Doc, who cannot reconcile this version of herself with, well, herself.

Martin tells the 13th Doctor “You’re in my future, not the other way around,” but Jodie Whittaker doesn’t remember her previous incarnation, stating “I’ve never been anything like you … Trust me, I’d remember – especially that shirt.” But when did Martin’s Doctor come from? And why can’t she and Whittaker remember each other? Does this mean that Whittaker is technically the second female Doctor Who?

Martin’s Doctor, however, won’t be taking the mantle from Jodie Whittaker (as far as we know). Much like John Hurt’s War Doctor, who appeared in 2013’s 50th Anniversary Special “The Day of the Doctor” who was a repressed regeneration between Paul McGann and Christopher Eccleston.

We’ll have to wait and see when Martin’s Doctor Who is from and what her story is, but damn, what a turn! Only something so momentous as the first Black female Doctor could steal the thunder from the raucous return of Captain Jack Harkness. Whovians, take a deep breath!

(via Radio Times, image: BBC)

Michael Palin remembers his Monty Python brother in arms, the late great Terry Jones. (via AVClub)

New character posters for Mulan are here. (via Collider)

Happy Birthday Fiona!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY! 🎊 Cincinnati's 1,200-pound toddler turns 3! Fiona the hippo celebrated her birthday on Thursday afternoon, munching on a specially made birthday cake at the @CincinnatiZoo. https://t.co/dAy70SScbj pic.twitter.com/bqAPP6jV47 — WLWT (@WLWT) January 23, 2020 Check out these new images from the Birds of Prey premiere! (via CBR)

In news that is shocking and heartbreaking, Lakers player and NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 41 his daughter Gianna, 13, have died in a helicopter crash. (via CNN) Madison Square Garden honors Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/h9MEWngUIa — YES Network (@YESNetwork) January 26, 2020

