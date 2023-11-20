‘Doctor Who’ 60th Anniversary Release Date Confirmed

In 1963, William Hartnell played an alien Time Lord who explored the universe in a blue Police Phone Box. Sixty years later, Doctor Who is still going strong and is now celebrating 60 years of wibbly-wobbly, timey-wimey stuff.

Not only that, but the 60th anniversary special sees the return of Russell T. Davies as showrunner (who kickstarted the series’ revival in 2005), with Catherine Tate and David Tennant returning as Donna Noble and the 14th Doctor, respectively. Since the announcement and the first trailer for Doctor Who‘s 60th anniversary, fans have eagerly awaited news about how and when they will be able to watch the program.

Well, the wait is over.

We now have release dates for the three 60th-anniversary Doctor Who specials. The first episode, “The Star Beast,” will debut on November 25, 2023. The second episode, “Wild Blue Yonder,” releases on December 2, and the third episode, “The Giggle,” will premiere on December 9. The specials will be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the U.K. and on Disney+ internationally.

These specials are separate from the Doctor Who Christmas special, which will ring in the arrival of the 15th Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa.

This is also separate from the “Children in Need” special, which premiered on November 17.

What’s interesting is that the series technically premiered on November 23, in 1963. However, since the 23rd of this year is a Thursday—and Thanksgiving day for us Americans—the BBC has decided to premiere the special episodes on Saturday instead.

In any case, we’re excited to welcome back David Tennant and Catherine Tate and can’t wait to meet the 15th Doctor.

(featured image: BBC)

