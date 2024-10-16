Do not click on the TMZ article about Liam Payne’s tragic passing

Liam Payne tragically passed away at the age of 31. The former member of One Direction had a solo career as a singer and was beloved by fans of the boy band. His passing comes as a shock and TMZ decided to do the worst thing possible.

Recommended Videos

TW: Mentions of death.

TMZ broke the story of Payne’s passing. He was staying at CasaSur in Palermo when he fell from the third story. Instead of writing the news like that, TMZ decided to include a picture from the scene that had Payne’s visible body in it. I do not know how much you can see, I am not clicking on the article. I found this information out from seeing others posting online about it. Reportedly, you can see Payne’s arm.

“TMZ posting part of a photo of Liam Payne’s dead body in an article announcing his death is beyond deplorable,” one user wrote on X. “I can’t tell if I’m losing my mind lately or if society has always been this overtly morally decrepit.”

Others pointed out how everyone who works for that site should be ashamed of this.

TMZ partially showed liam payne's deceased body in their article breaking the news. may that entire trashy "news" outlet be smashed to oblivion and may every "journalist" working for them rot in hell — music struggles & wins (@musicstruggles1) October 16, 2024

Currently, we do not know much about his passing outside of the news of him falling. But now, because of TMZ’s disgusting inclusion of the picture, that is what everyone is talking about from the situation. Still, fans of Payne and One Direction are in shock, trying to process the death of the young artist.

Many are remembering the artist they grew up with

Liam Payne is, for many of the younger generation, the first big celebrity death that directly related to their upbringing. He was still so young and it is a shock in general but, for so many, he was one of their favorite performers when they were younger. Hearing the news now and seeing everyone talking about him is a lot.

Most of the responses to his death are all in a bit of shock about the situation.

i feel like most of us are so shocked over liam payne's death cause that man once was part of something our 13 year old selfs could never imagine living without. like why am i actually speechless right now. it's so weird — lana nicholas galitzine's impregnator (@GALITZINEFOX) October 16, 2024

His death comes at a time when allegations against the singer were revealed from his ex-girlfriend.

Many were hopeful for Payne, who had been opening up about his struggles with addiction. “I’m sober now, over 100 days,” he told IFL TV. “I feel amazing, I feel really, really good and the support from the fans has been really, really good, so I’m super happy.”

Until we know more about the situations, our hearts go out to Payne’s family and loved ones.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy