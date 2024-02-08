Bob Iger’s Response to Gina Carano’s Lawsuit Is Kinda Hilarious

Bob Iger’s public image—especially as he’s talked about by people online—goes in waves. He might say some things none of us agree with (especially during the strikes) but then he has moments like this, where he makes it clear he’s not taking the Gina Carano lawsuit seriously. OK Bob. I see you, back with the jokes.

Recommended Videos

Iger recently spoke with CNBC about a number of things pertaining to Disney. When he was asked if he had any thoughts on Gina Carano’s lawsuit against the Mouse for “sex discrimination” and wrongful termination, Iger had one word: “None.”

If there ever was an LOL moment, it’s that. Look, I don’t want to root for the very rich dude who can sit in his tower without any remorse, and it’s very likely that his refusal to comment was directed by his many attorneys, but it was still a good response. Mainly because, as I’ve previously stated, the lawsuit itself is riddled with falsehoods and the use of sources that should not hold up in a court of law. So Iger just saying he has no thoughts on the subject? Objectively funny!

Back when Carano was originally fired, iO9 obtained a statement from Lucasfilm about the situation: “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Why would you want your job back at this point?

The case, which aims to include a court order that would require Disney to recast Carano as Cara Dune, would get Carano the paycheck from the Mouse she clearly desires. Was Ben Shapiro not paying the bills? Did you see that new movie about the Mandalorian and Grogu and think “I should be the star of that movie”?

Whatever the reason may be, why would you want your job back this way? Honestly, if Disney is forced to do it, I have not seen a single piece of the document that says that the court order would demand Disney produce her in anything. So sure, she can be Cara Dune again but that doesn’t mean that Disney and Lucasfilm has to do anything with her!

If anything, she could have just sued for a lump sum and moved on with her life if her career with the Daily Wire was going as well as she wanted us to believe. Instead, now she wants back with Disney to get that money that they are not required to pay her? Unless there is some aspect of the suit that is not yet revealed to the public, all Disney would need to pay her is $75,000 and give her back her role that they don’t have to use in any upcoming properties.

Ultimately, it’s just really annoying that I am ROOTING for a big corporation because of how absolutely baffling this case continues to be.

(featured image: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]