Last November, Disney unveiled its first annual Disney Plus Day, which included a bonanza of announcements, sizzle reels, and trailers for upcoming Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic projects. The new series teased on Disney Plus Day 2021 included Obi-Wan Kenobi, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Baymax!, Cars on the Road, The Princess and the Frog, and more. Not only that, but a ton of new content was released on the streaming platform itself, including Jungle Cruise and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Now, Disney Plus has announced its second annual Disney Plus Day, which promises to unveil even more content and announcements. Here’s everything we know so far!

When is Disney Plus Day 2022?

Disney Plus Day 2022 will take place on September 8th. The event will happen just before D23 Expo, the biannual Disney fan event that shows off new Disney media and theme park content. No specific times for announcements and content have been announced yet.

Mark. Your. Calendars. ➕🥳🗓#DisneyPlusDay is returning on September 8 leading into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event! pic.twitter.com/E4dlWPRx5J — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 31, 2022

What Will be Announced on Disney Plus Day?

Right now, it’s pretty mysterious. Disney’s announcement is just a brief animation with the Disney logo and date, so it has no details about what to expect. However, based on what we know is coming down the pipeline, we can make some predictions.

In terms of Disney content, September 8 is the release date for the live-action remake of the 1940s animated film Pinocchio, so that will most likely be tied into the event somehow. The movie stars Benjamin Evan Aisnworth as Pinocchio, Tom Hanks as Geppetto, Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, and is directed by Robert Zemeckis.

As for Marvel and the MCU, there are several upcoming series and specials that could get trailers or clips on Disney Plus Day. Secret Invasion, I am Groot, X-Men ’97, What If…? Season 2, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and the untitled Marvel Halloween Special featuring Gael Garcia Bernal’s Werewolf by Night could all make an appearance.

Then, there’s the Star Wars branch of Disney Plus. Ahsoka, The Mandalorian Season 3, Tales of the Jedi, and The Bad Batch Season 2 could all be included.

All these titles are, of course, the projects that we know are in production and are likely to have trailers or footage ready to go in early September. Disney Plus day could also contain surprises, like projects that are in very early development and haven’t been announced yet.

