Here’s the Exact Release Time for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ on Disney Plus

It’s almost here! Obi-Wan Kenobi, the new Star Wars series on Disney Plus, is premiering on Friday, May 27th. Here’s the exact time you can watch the first episode, plus everything else we know about the series!

Here’s the plot summary from Disney Plus, in case you’re just now jumping on the Obi-Wan train:

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi [Ewan McGregor] faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The series also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Joby Harold.

Star Wars fans have been champing at the bit for this series, since Obi-Wan has always been one of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars universe. Plus, his years spent watching over young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine, after Luke was smuggled away to keep him safe from Darth Vader, is an under-explored aspect of the Star Wars saga. Now, fans will finally be able to see what those years were like for Obi-Wan.

And so far, all the evidence suggests those years weren’t easy! In a clip that came out recently, Obi-Wan is arguing with Luke’s uncle Owen. Obi-Wan seems to only want to check to see how Luke is doing, but Owen sees right through him: Obi-Wan wants to train Luke in the Force and turn him into a Jedi. That conflict between Obi-Wan and Owen may explain why Luke grows up never knowing who Obi-Wan is, and it’s sure to create some dramatic tension in the show. Plus, with Hayden Christensen’s return as Darth Vader, Obi-Wan will have a lot to deal with.

Here’s Exactly When You Can Watch the Premiere

Obi-Wan Kenobi will begin streaming at 12:01 a.m. Pacific time on May 27th. That’s one minute after midnight for all you West Coasters! If you’re in a different timezone in the US, the series will premiere at 1:01 a.m. Mountain, 2:01 a.m. Central, and 3:01 a.m. Eastern.

Are you going to stay up late tonight to watch the premiere? What part of the series are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments!

