Things We Saw Today: Disney Delays Release of Mulan and More

Add Mulan, The New Mutants, and possibly Black Widow to the ever-growing list of movies delayed by the worldwide response to the coronavirus.

Mulan was set to open two weeks from today, March 27th. The film, which cost $200 million to make, is directed by Niki Caro and is Disney’s highest budget live-action remake to date. This massive film, made with both the US and Chinese markets in mind, cain’t afford to falter or open in a market where people in an increasing number of states have been prevented from going to large gatherings.

Mulan has already had its world premiere (and the first reactions are very good) but with the Chinese release anytime soon off the table, Disney is holding back the full roll-out of the movie until an unknown date in the future.

Another movie getting moved is already very familiar with this treatment: The New Mutants. I’m honestly starting to feel so sorry for the cast and creatives behind this film. It sounds pretty good but we’ve lost track of how many times its been rescheduled for reasons out of their control. The April 3 release date has been pushed back, along with that of Searchlight’s Antlers, which was set to bow on April 17.

Not moved yet? Black Widow. The film is still set for May 1, but the premiere may be shuffled or minimized depending on how things go. Still, more and more shows and movies are moving dates or shutting down production.

But don’t worry. Trolls World Tour is still coming out.

Yay?

(via: The Guardian, Image: Disney)

Here are a few other things we saw today:

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are doing okay! (via HuffPo)

“The Trump Presidency is Over.” Do you promise? (via The Atlantic)

Okay, yes, Disneyland is closed, but the parks are making sure the food they had on hand won’t be wasted—they’re donating it to local shelter. (via Disney Parks)

An Important Thread in dark times:

Everything is terrible so it’s time for a thread of very round animals. This bun is SO ROUND. pic.twitter.com/nlXhhXbVSv — Effie Seiberg (@effies) March 12, 2020

Secret Hamilton track just in time! (via HuffPo)

WonderCon has been postposed but you can support the artists in a virtual artist’s alley! (via SDCCBlog)

Also, SXSW has revived its canceled film competition online. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

Remember, if the Racoons can wash their hands, so can you:

Have a safe and happy weekend. Tell us what you saw in the comments!

