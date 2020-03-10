The First Reactions for Mulan Are Coming in Strong

It turns out that fears of COVID-19 are not a match for Mulan. The highly anticipated live-action remake of the beloved Disney animated film held its premiere in Hollywood last night, where the stars turned out in full force to celebrate the film. While extra security precautions were taken (hand sanitizer everywhere!) and handshakes were traded for elbow bumps, the theater was packed with folks eager to see Disney’s latest live-action remake.

And while several major studio releases like No Time to Die and My Spy have been postponed due to COVID-19, Mulan is still set to be released March 27th.

Disney has been churning out these remakes at a breakneck pace, and it’s easy to see why. With a built-in audience and well-known brands, these films are money-making machines. Even the underperforming entries like last year’s Dumbo still managed to make a boatload of money (Dumbo earned $348 million worldwide).

But according to those who attended the premiere, Mulan is poised to be Disney’s best remake to date. Here are some of the online responses to the film:

I LOVEEDDDD MULAN!!!!! It’s very different but it’s just as good I promise!!! So empowering and so important for the newer generations to see it 😍😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Hayley Kiyoko (@HayleyKiyoko) March 10, 2020

#Mulan is one of the best live-action adaptation of a Disney animated classic. It honors the 1998 film and the ballad by modernizing themes of female empowerment and iconic scenes, while also standing out w/ great cinematography & battle sequences are reminiscent of Wuxia epics. pic.twitter.com/2DUjzX1M1h — Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) March 10, 2020

The cast of Mulan is fantastic in the film. There are lots of little moments that nods to the animated that’ll make the fans happy. Very beautiful & epic cinematography. It had more fantastical elements than I expected. Overall, a great re-telling of the animated and very fun 🙌🏼 — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) March 10, 2020

holy hell. just walked out of mulan. what a film. i was absolutely gasping for air when mulan kissed the falcon as it transformed into a voluptuous witch, then looked straight into camera and said, “honor THIS.” — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) March 10, 2020

#Mulan is good, polished and absolutely worth seeing. Alas, it’s also respectful to a fault. It doesn’t truly cut loose until the climax. Jason Scott Lee is great, but everyone else seems afraid to offend. Lacks the gonzo energy of THE GREAT WALL or MALEFICENT MISTRESS OF EVIL. pic.twitter.com/FOEBhwJphO — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) March 10, 2020

Also! Surprisingly sexy for a Disney movie. Case in point: the very loud “OH MY GOD” that was uttered in the theater when Yoson An took his shirt off. #Mulan — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) March 10, 2020

#Mulan is exciting, vibrant, emotional, and different from the animated version. It’s definitely its own thing, which I dug – a more mature Disney film, featuring stunning production design & fight choreography. Director Niki Caro & star Liu Yifei are the big stand-outs, imo pic.twitter.com/p6IEQUDNBu — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 10, 2020

I’ve seen MULAN twice now and I must say it is grrrreat. Easily Disney’s best live action reboot. I think it’s also Disney’s first battle epic? It is beautiful & absorbing & rich & empowering. The cast is excellent and Niki Caro’s direction is just breathtaking. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) March 10, 2020

I’m very surprised at how much I liked the live action #Mulan movie. It’s so majestic, the action is thrilling, it aims for a level of sophistication and beauty you don’t expect. (I was never a huge fan of the animated film, I think I’ve only seen it once. So no attachments) — Peter Sciretta (@PeterSciretta) March 10, 2020

Disney’s Mulan remake leaves a lot behind, but offers much more in its absence. Plenty of 1998 throwbacks pepper a story full of incredible action, humor, and heart. Oh, and the romantic chemistry gets STEAMY. Like chanting “kiss” in a silent theater steamy.#Mulan2020 #mulan pic.twitter.com/soILc7OdTm — Alison Foreman (@alfaforeman) March 10, 2020

Just got out of seeing #Mulan with @thatgrltrish, LOVED this film. Costumes & fighting/stunts were incredible, sexual chemistry eat your heart out, and our buddy @jfwong CRUSHED IT as Ling!! @DisneyAUNZ pic.twitter.com/YTRETySZyF — Maude Garrett (@maudegarrett) March 10, 2020

Is #Mulan the first great superhero movie of 2020? It sure feels like it. She soars over rooftops, flies across walls, shoots arrows, and is just a general badass. The film serves as a reminder to be true to yourself. Little girls are going to look up to @yifei_cc pic.twitter.com/cVVFMb07UP — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) March 10, 2020

Wow. Just wow. Disney’s Mulan is not only visually stunning, it is absolutely magical. I laughed, I cried, and I loved every second of it. I cannot wait to take my girls to see it. Talk about girl power. WOW. #Mulan — Mama’s Geeky – Tessa Smith (@MamasGeeky) March 10, 2020

#Mulan is about a warrior. And that warrior is a legend. Thank you, from all the female warriors that needed this kick-A movie. It’s different from the animated version, and I’ll be proud to show my daughters this film! — Tania Lamb (@LolaLambchops) March 10, 2020

I was lucky enough to be able to see #Mulan. And I was shocked by how much I loved it. It delved deeper into classic themes of family & female empowerment than I expected. I cried many times. I felt like my culture was treated with the utmost respect. And the cast was fantastic — Stephanie Sheh (@stephaniesheh) March 10, 2020

