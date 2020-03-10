comScore

The First Reactions for Mulan Are Coming in Strong

Let's get down to business.

By Chelsea SteinerMar 10th, 2020, 3:09 pm
Live Action Mulan

(Stephen Tilley/Disney Enterprises, Inc.)

It turns out that fears of COVID-19 are not a match for Mulan. The highly anticipated live-action remake of the beloved Disney animated film held its premiere in Hollywood last night, where the stars turned out in full force to celebrate the film. While extra security precautions were taken (hand sanitizer everywhere!) and handshakes were traded for elbow bumps, the theater was packed with folks eager to see Disney’s latest live-action remake.

And while several major studio releases like No Time to Die and My Spy have been postponed due to COVID-19, Mulan is still set to be released March 27th.

Disney has been churning out these remakes at a breakneck pace, and it’s easy to see why. With a built-in audience and well-known brands, these films are money-making machines. Even the underperforming entries like last year’s Dumbo still managed to make a boatload of money (Dumbo earned $348 million worldwide).

But according to those who attended the premiere, Mulan is poised to be Disney’s best remake to date. Here are some of the online responses to the film:

Are you excited to see Mulan?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.