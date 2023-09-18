Disney+ Announces the ‘Loki’ Season 2 Update Fans Have Been Praying For

Happy Monday! This morning, Disney+ dropped the news that every Loki fan has been crossing their fingers for—and released a promo that, since AMPTP is still being a bunch of clowns, is probably the closest thing we’ll get to a press tour.

Disney announced on their social media channels that Loki season 2 will be premiering not on October 6, like we all thought, but at 6 p.m. Pacific on Thursday, October 5.

Talk about time shenanigans!

This means that if you’re on the west coast, you won’t need to stay up until midnight on a work night to catch the premiere (and, presumably, the rest of the weekly episode drops). If you’re on the east coast, you won’t need to get up at 3 a.m. and watch the episode between sleep cycles, or whatever the hell it is you Marvel fans do over there. No one in the U.S. will have to do what I did for season 1, which was institute a full-on internet embargo every Wednesday to protect myself from spoilers until I could watch the episodes after work. As for all of you in the U.K. … you have my condolences.

The announcement isn’t a total surprise, since Disney also used a 6 p.m. release time for its previous major streaming show, Ahsoka. Ahsoka deviated from other streaming shows by coming out on Tuesday evenings instead of midnight on Wednesdays, so there was speculation that Disney would use the same model for Loki.

Loki season 2 will see Loki exploring his heroic side

Along with the premiere time and date announcement, Disney released a featurette with some behind-the-scenes interviews with cast and crew.

The featurette confirms a lot of things: the stakes in season 2 will be higher, we’ll see some unexplored corners of the Time Variance Authority, Tom Hiddleston will definitely be wearing a suit, and the series will explore Loki’s newfound desire to do the right thing and save his friends. “Season 2 is about Loki understanding himself,” Hiddleston says in an interview, with executive producer Kevin Wright adding that the season will see Loki “exploring what heroicism really looks like.”

These interviews, filmed while the cast was shooting season 2 in 2022, will likely be the only press we get, since the WGA and SAG strikes currently prevent cast and crew from giving interviews.

Loki season 2 drops (in less! than three!! weeks!!!) on Thursday, October 5, at 6 p.m. PT.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

