As much as I love AITA (Am I The Asshole) posts, it’s not every day that you see one that gets folks so fired up that it trends on social media. Said post has been removed, and the thread is locked with no one able to add comments anymore. While there’s no stated reason as to why it was removed, the discourse shall live on since it involves the perfect storm of wedding etiquette, spending your parents’ money, food provided by thoughts and prayers, and Disney.

The story

If I went to a wedding like this, I too would be talking shit about it… fuck you mean you’re not providing catering??? At a WEDDING?? pic.twitter.com/12OMKlQogu — Ash (@theashrb) June 5, 2022

This particular tweet from a writer named Ash is how I first saw the story. Here, we see that a newlywed bride is asking if she and her husband are “the asshole” because they didn’t provide food for their wedding. Before we dive in I should point out that she tells us that her parents and her husband’s parents worked together to pay for “a great chunk of the wedding” so the newlywed couple could be debt-free. One of the things that were covered is catering so that the wedding guests could, you know, eat.

“The issue arose about a month and a half ago when my aunt started posting on Facebook about how disappointed she was with the whole ordeal and a few guests sided with her.” The bride goes on to say that she and her husband are huge Disney fans which, for some folks in the comments, was the first red flag. “Disney is such an important part not only to us, but also our marriage.” This led to the couple taking the catering budget and using it to pay to have Mickey and Minnie appear at their wedding. “The cost to have both Minnie and Mickey for a good chunk of time (30 minutes) was almost exactly what our parents allotted for our catering budget, so we scheduled an appearing during our first dance and our wedding photos, forgoing served food (though there were PLENTY of facilities at the venue where people could eat…).” Damn. Hope everyone ate before the reception, I guess.

Imagine getting 6K from your parents for catering but you decide to have them & your granny walking around with low blood sugar, drinking Dasani & hunting for decent food ‘cause you decide to blow it on 2 costumed mice. My folks would’ve asked for their money back expeditiously — Godzilla’s Soundcloud Stan (@blessedandmessy) June 6, 2022

After being asked if the guests knew that the wedding wouldn’t have food, she responded with the following. “To those asking if the guests were warned, we CLEARLY outlined in the invitations that there was food available at the venue. We didn’t exactly spell out every restaurant’s MENU, but it was certainly mentioned. There were also vending machines available throughout.”

This sounds vague on purpose, ma’am.

They knew not to be specific about having to buy your own meal cause if people knew they probably wouldn’t have attended! — Gal Uninterrupted (@MiszSuz) June 5, 2022

People also pointed out that mentioning other restaurants and vending machines means that the wedding probably took place at Disney itself.

They 100% got married at DisneyWorld. So yea, kinda. — Katie. (@kkkkatiep) June 5, 2022

Of course, the bride doesn’t say that it’s AT Disney, but it certainly sounds like it when she’s trying to use “other restaurants” and “vending machines” as a defense. At the very least, the wedding’s at a place that has food options around it, and I guess she expected guests to just… do that instead? Sure Jan, but here’s the thing, saying that there’s food at the venue when going to a wedding makes it sound like you’re going to be fed, not “go to Olive Garden, when you’re there, you’re family, not here though.” She didn’t exactly “spell that out,” as she says, and instead left it at “food will be available at the venue.”

Underhanded doesn’t cover the leap in logic she’s trying to make here. You can do whatever you want for your wedding, of course. Invite whatever cartoon mascot you want, but you can’t be this vague to your guests. It’s even worse when you realize that if this did happen at Disney, there’s a chance this was a destination wedding, meaning people traveled to attend before finding out their drinks would be coming from a soda machine they’d have to shell the change out for.

You might be wondering how much all of this cost the couple. Technically nothing, I suppose, since their parents covered it (for catering, but I digress). One of the tweets above mentions $6K and that’s not that far off. “For everyone saying that it’s too much for 30 minutes, I want to clarify that it was two (2) 30-minute sessions on different days. $2,750 was the cost for one session.” Does that mean BOTH sessions were that much? And what exactly happened during the second session? Oh, trust me, I’ll get to that part soon.

Why Disney Adults is trending

The fact having this scenario going on was more important than feeding their guests is absolutely killing me pic.twitter.com/w7GEDO7FmL — chloë🧃🐛 (@chloeevansj) June 6, 2022

Disney Adults, according to Urban Dictionary, are adults (usually said to be Millenials) who have an unhealthy obsession with Disney. “Disney Adults may devote an unreasonably large portion of time or resources towards expressing their love of Disney, and the content Disney or its subsidiaries produce. This can include buying merchandise, memorabilia, collectibles or novelty items, movie tickets, or subscriptions to streaming services, visiting and spending money at Disney-owned theme parks, holding a very active role in a Disney fandom/fandoms; or generally supporting Disney, financially or otherwise, to an excessive degree.”

Like any fandom, there’s a portion of the fan base that takes things too far, and the term Disney Adult generally brings about an image of someone who’s so fanatical that they ruin things for everyone else. There are plenty of adults who are Disney fans (myself included), but they wouldn’t be purposely vague on a wedding invitation and cut corners with their guests to spend half an hour with two well-dressed mice. Out of all the things they chose to cut from their wedding, it says a lot that they picked “food for the guests” which would, ironically, include the very parents that gifted them with the money.

Then there’s the part where you find out that the couple DID eat. Later. With Mickey, Minnie, and a photographer. That was part of what they spent the catering budget on.

for anyone wondering why there were two different sessions on two different days, one was at the wedding and one was at a separate, private lunch. so somebody ate, just not the wedding guests 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/uDt62feuNu — Dr. Nneka D. Dennie 💁🏾‍♀️🇻🇨✊🏾 (@BlkGrlBrilliant) June 6, 2022

So if we are to assume that both sessions were $2,750, that’s $5,500 that was supposed to go to catering and, instead, went to Mickey and Minnie showing up during the first dance, being in wedding photos, and having a private lunch. I wonder if the private lunch included a cake.

(Featured image: Disney)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]