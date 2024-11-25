‘Dirty b——‘: Trump made unwanted comments about a soccer star’s wife at the White House

Media personality Coleen Rooney, who is married to soccer star Wayne Rooney, reveals the unwanted comment Donald Trump made about her during a visit to the White House.

Rooney is participating in the survival reality TV series I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! In addition to being married to Wayne Rooney, a former professional soccer player, Rooney garnered attention for a legal dispute dubbed the Wagatha Christie case, in which she accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking her private Instagram posts to The Sun. On the latest episode of I’m a Celebrity, Rooney surprised her fellow contestants when she casually mentioned visiting the White House. She and her husband were invited to the White House for Christmas when they lived in America. While her White House invite impressed her fellow contestants, the visit was tarnished by a crude comment Trump made about her.

Rooney explained that her visit had started as usual: “We walked in, and we had to get the official photograph taken in front of the Christmas tree and stuff.” Then, she overheard Trump make a strange comment about her to his son. She stated, “So, Donald Trump said to his son: ‘See, told ya! All the soccer players get the good-looking girls.'” While she didn’t specify which son Trump was speaking to, many assume it was Barron Trump since he plays soccer, too, and Rooney also mentioned Trump wanted her husband to teach him some pointers. At the time, Barron would’ve been just around 12 years old.

The comment disgusted Rooney, who relayed the incident to her mother. She explained, “I told my mum. I was like, ‘Dirty b*****d!’ He wanted Wayne to go over and teach his son how to play football.” When questioned by one of her fellow contestants if Trump is really “that orange,” she confirmed, “He was very orange.” So far, Trump has not publicly responded to Rooney’s allegation.

If true, it’s quite an unusual comment for a president to make to his very young son during a holiday event where his wife, Melania, was presumably present, too. However, it wouldn’t be the first time Trump made an eyebrow-raising comment about women. During his campaign, he called a female senator “fantastically attractive” during a conversation that was supposed to be about IVF access. Several past comments also resurfaced, such “as him saying”perhaps” he’d date Ivanka Trump if she weren’t his daughter. It’s quite strange for a man who is frequently touted as being a “family man” to be remarking on other women’s looks to his 12-year-old son.

