If You Don’t Know Who Six-Time Grammy Award Winner Dionne Warwick Is, You Keep That To Yourself!

I’m not one to harp on the importance of knowing every single detail about a celebrity but it seems important to remember that saying nothing is always free and choosing not to publicly declare your ignorance to an entire social media app is an option!

Recently, a Twitter user hopped onto the bird app and expressed their utter shock that a well-known singer not only has more than two hits, but those songs were also used as samples and covers for various famous music artists including Doja Cat, Usher, and Aretha Franklin.

The original tweet was a response to a TikTok creator who pointed out that a ton of songs used samples of Dionne Warwick’s original work and a lot of famous singers would cover her songs. “I thought Dionne Warwick had like 2 songs. I had no idea she had hits,” the tweet read.

Now, not everyone knows or has to know who Warwick is, but this kind of tweet brings me back to an important point: Maybe do a little research before posting something that will trigger the usual Twitter virality.

For those who don’t know, Warwick is a legendary singer, actress, and the internet’s favorite auntie who has won six Grammys throughout her career. Since her career launched in 1962, Warwick has sold over 100 million records worldwide and has been inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Grammy Hall of Fame, the R&B Music Hall of Fame, and the Apollo Theater Walk of Fame. And if that’s not enough, three of her songs (“Walk On By”, “Alfie”, and “Don’t Make Me Over”) have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. She’s also known for having quite the clapbacks and funny commentary on Twitter like when she roasted a bunch of blue checkmark companies.

To say Warwick is a pretty influential music artist as well as one of the living greats, it’s a bit of an understatement. But hey, at least the Twitter user now has more music knowledge in their back pocket.

However, Warwick herself decided to get her sassy two cents in as she responded to the tweet, writing, “I have more than 2 songs? I just learned something today.”

I have more than 2 songs? I just learned something today. https://t.co/Q0ycfdkW6W — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) October 16, 2023

I’m begging everyone to just use Google before writing anything on the internet. It’s free for a reason.

(feature image: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Bowie State University)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]