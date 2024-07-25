Swifties Are Convinced Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Secretly Engaged

Rumor has it that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are secretly engaged, with Swift allegedly dropping a hint about the proposal at a recent concert in Germany.

Recommended Videos

Ever since Swift and Kelce made their relationship public last year, Swifties have been anticipating their potential engagement. Their fairytale romance has sparked an unusual fixation on their relationship. The whole thing started when Kelce revealed he made a friendship bracelet for Swift before attending her Eras Tour performance in Kansas but was unable to give it to her, so he invited her to come to one of his football games and get it, leaving the ball in her court. Much to fans’ amazement, Swift actually did show up to his next football game. Since then, Swifties have hailed them as the ultimate power couple and can’t get enough of their relationship.

Their relationship has continued to grow, as Swift recently invited Kelce on stage for the first time during one of her performances, and they also made their relationship “Instagram official.” Although they have only been together for about a year, rumors about their engagement have been circulating pretty much since day one. Neither Kelce nor Swift has publicly expressed interest in getting engaged, but inside sources claim that they’ve talked about it and that Kelce may already have the ring. However, rumors that he would propose on their first anniversary or on their recent romantic getaways seemingly didn’t pan out. Or did they?

Did Taylor Swift hint at her secret engagement?

Recently, rumors that Swift and Kelce are already engaged broke out after she performed in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. It was her final night in Gelsenkirchen, and she surprised concert-goers by changing her routine. During the acoustic portion of the concert, she suddenly launched into a mashup of “Stay, Stay, Stay” and “Paper Rings.” The song ‘Stay, Stay, Stay” was written in 2012, while “Paper Rings” was written in 2019 for Swift’s then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. However, some social media users believe the mashup was a tribute to Kelce.

Meanwhile, “Stay, Stay, Stay” has a line that mentions her partner “wearing a football helmet,” and the other song is about how she’d marry someone “with paper rings.” Since the song was surprising and cryptic, many have interpreted it as her way of hinting at her engagement to Kelce.

A fan account posted the performance on Instagram, and the majority of the top comments were users sharing their theory that Swift is engaged. Users commented things like “I hope they are secretly engaged!” and “SHE SO READY TO GO FOREVER AND SO TRAVIS CODED.” A few even joked that the song might be her way of proposing to Kelce. However, aside from the song, there is no evidence that Swift and Kelce are engaged.

Additionally, Swift changing up her concert routine isn’t unheard of. After releasing The Tortured Poets Department, she surprised fans by devoting a whole new section of her tour to the album and labeling it Female Rage: The Musical. The other day, she also performed “Run” live for the first time at a concert in Hamburg, Germany, pairing it with “The Last Great American Dynasty.” So, rather than dropping hints in Gelsenkirchen, it seems likely Swift just randomly chose those two songs to fulfill her trend of surprise songs during her tour.

Ultimately, the rumors of Swift’s and Kelce’s secret engagement seem to be based more on wishful thinking than sturdy fan theories.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy