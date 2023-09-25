Taylor Swift Lived a Real-Life Wattpad Fantasy With Her Kansas City Football Experience

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past 24 hours, then you know pop superstar Taylor Swift recently attended the Kansas City Chiefs’ football game this past Sunday.

Now, why would Swift, who is currently in the midst of a global spanning tour, take a moment to hang out in a stadium suite and eat chicken with (supposedly) ranch?

Well, my friends, it all started with a friendship bracelet and a dream.

Back in July, Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce attended the Eras Tour in Kansas City—held at his own home turf of Arrowhead Stadium—where he made Swift a friendship bracelet. However, during a segment on New Heights, the podcast Kelce has with his brother, Jason, Kelce revealed that he was “butthurt” that he couldn’t give the bracelet to Swift, who doesn’t usually greet guests before or after her shows to save her voice.

That didn’t stop Kelce from using his platform to confirm that the friendship bracelet had his phone number on it and that he definitely wanted Swift to have it.

Which leads us to this past Sunday as Swift was spotted in Kelce’s family suite, alongside his mother, cheering on the football player she totally, absolutely does not have a crush on.

Now, for those not well-versed in Swift’s discography, she seemed to have manifested this sweet meet-cute with Kelce through her teen girl anthem “You Belong With Me.” The song tells the story of a super shy girl who can’t quite catch the eye of a star athlete as his girlfriend is the head cheerleader, so why would he ever want her?

Now, real life is completely different as Swift is, you know, a mega superstar and this real-life possible romance has likely played out via the pair’s management teams rather than notes left in lockers but the sentiment still stands! Somehow, Swift seemed to know someday a super hot, ripped NFL player would want to date her and she would be in the bleachers as his personal cheerleader.

Who never said dreams can’t come true?

