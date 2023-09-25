Taylor Swift wields quite a bit of power. Recently, Swift influenced 35,000 people to register to vote and has given a substantial economic boost to every city her Eras tour touches down in. So it’s not surprising that she succeeded in breaking the internet by attending a football game on September 24. As someone who doesn’t watch football, I wasn’t even aware that a game was happening until I saw the headlines about Swift being in attendance. Suddenly, the whole nation was attuned to Sunday night football because Swift made an appearance.

If you’re wondering why this is so significant, it’s because Travis Kelce was playing for the Kansas City Chiefs at this particular game. Rumors have been swirling on the internet about Swift and Kelce potentially dating. It’s rare for celebrities to respond to rumors, as most prefer to keep their dating life private. That’s why fans were quite excited when Kelce acknowledged the rumors and revealed that he had actually already made the first move. He invited Swift to his team’s home venue to watch him play at Arrowhead, where he’d seen her perform before. Kelce left the ball in Swift’s court, and the internet has been collectively holding its breath, waiting to see what happens next.

Fortunately, they didn’t have to wait too long, as Swift made her way to Arrowhead to watch Kelce play for the Chiefs last night. Not only that, but she attended the game with his mother. Consider the internet officially broken. Additionally, the Chiefs beat the Bears by a landslide, and, more importantly, Swift and Kelce were spotted leaving Arrowhead together. It’s almost just too perfect, which is why it sparked a plethora of memes.

Bring on the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce memes

The Swift and Kelce memes and reactions have been hilarious, appealing to an unusual mix of Swifties, football fans, and hopeless romantics. Many of these Swifties (and hopeless romantics) had never watched a football game in their life, but now the Chiefs game is all they can talk about!

“are you just watching the chiefs game because taylor swift is there?”

me: pic.twitter.com/JtBpEyTReB — maddie (@mads_1971) September 24, 2023

swifties after watching a singular football game for taylor swift pic.twitter.com/A2EzkBYpJn — stephanie (@bIankspace) September 24, 2023

When the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rumors are true pic.twitter.com/h4P20AEuyA — Mike (@mjkyleii) September 24, 2023

It’s also quite hilarious because Swift seemingly fully intended to break the internet. She knew what she was doing strolling into a Chiefs game with Kelce’s mom and absolutely losing it when Kelce scored a touchdown. This whole thing is Taylor-coded. That’s why it doesn’t feel weird to be oddly invested in this relationship; Swift and Kelce chose to give viewers this perfect scenario.

Let’s also remember that it’s not just Swifties on the internet who lost it over Swift showing up at that game. The funniest reactions to Swift probably came from the players and coaches themselves.

oh the taylor swift effect is real pic.twitter.com/qLBkVU2skQ — sofia ౨ৎ follow limit (@youreinIcve) September 25, 2023

Bill Belichick on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ? pic.twitter.com/WHCVaZEATi — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 25, 2023

the NFL broadcast writing staff prepping for the Taylor Swift lyric puns seeing her at the Chiefs game with Travis Kelce’s mompic.twitter.com/Mr25KAAVmv — T (@trinawatters) September 24, 2023

As for the internet, well, let’s just say Kelce and Swift may just be the new Roman Empire.

me when someone asks if i’m thinking about travis kelce and taylor swift again pic.twitter.com/y08ghqwkFt — karlie (taylor’s version) ? (@MemoryGarden89) September 25, 2023

travis kelce and taylor swift is my roman empire pic.twitter.com/CucJMu0n5T — kaley (@kaleychung5) September 25, 2023

Travis Kelce talking to Taylor Swift after the game asking her if she saw his touchdown pic.twitter.com/Znh5LalZrU — A Nobody’s Burner Account (@clevelandidiot) September 24, 2023

Travis Kelce begging his teammates to let him score one in front of Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/oFQFUtyNMX — Kevin Wilemski (@kevinwilemski) September 24, 2023

taylor swift at travis kelce game soon pic.twitter.com/uzSfNMIodf — ivy (mourning kendall roy) (@ohhhhherewego) September 24, 2023

Kris Jenner after spending the week leaking news Kim Kardashian was dating Odell Beckham Jr. and securing the Usher SuperBowl announcement just for Taylor Swift to show up at the Chiefs game with Travis Kelce’s mom and break the internetpic.twitter.com/LAvzvbKCQa — T (@trinawatters) September 24, 2023

travis kelce when taylor swift actually showed up to his game: pic.twitter.com/PkifBnKTsj — jaden ? (@everwh0res) September 24, 2023

Travis Kelce talking to Taylor Swift after the game asking her if she saw his touchdown#IDontWantToOverreactBUT pic.twitter.com/Nz395Q7pR1 — Rahul JD (@musafir_wolf) September 25, 2023

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at their football and band practice this morning. pic.twitter.com/3cBO309lWR — Wanderson (@wonderfulwill) September 25, 2023

https://twitter.com/taylorsnet/status/1706343034374287829

Even for those who aren’t super into celebrity romances or football, the memes are quite entertaining. With all the heavy stuff on the internet, it’s nice to see people coming together to just celebrate Swift and Kelce creating some kind of real-life High School Musical scenario.

(featured image: Jamie McCarthy / Christian Petersen, Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]