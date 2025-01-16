‘Did not support Trump’s comments’: Trump’s Greenland support is revealed to be yet another lie

Donald Trump wants to buy the Danish territory of Greenland, and he’s plowing ahead with no concern whatsoever about the people who actually live in Greenland. He wants the island because of its strategic importance and natural resources, and he’s simply not accepting the idea that he can’t have it.

Recommended Videos

“Greenland belongs to the people of Greenland,” said Prime Minister Mute Egede last month. “We are not for sale and we will not be for sale.” Yet convicted felon Donald Trump and his family keep plugging away at it. On January 7, Donald Trump Jr and other right-wing figures landed in Greenland to feel their way around the situation. The senior Trump posted pictures on Truth Social of them posing with people wearing Make America Great Again hats. That begs the question, why would people in Greenland want to make a different country great?

Pipaluk Lynge, a Greenlandic politician, said the event was staged. “No journalists were allowed to interview him. It was all staged to make it seem like we—the Greenlandic people—were MAGA and love to be a part of the USA,” Lynge told Politico. Politico also reports that local Greenlandic media has claimed the Trump camp brought the hats with them and handed them out.

According to Lynge, what actually happened was very different from the narrative Trump is spinning. When Trump Jr and co rolled into town, “People were curious, but some took pictures giving him [the] finger at the airport … Some wrote on Facebook: yankee go home.” That does not sound like a country willing to be bought by America.

Now, Fox News has gone to Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, and asked people directly —despite surely being able to guess the answer by this point. “Most of the people we spoke with did not support Trump’s comments and found them offensive,” they reported back. They were able to find one person who supported Trump, but very few others.

While some Greenlanders want independence, they don’t want Trump involved in the deal. “We need to talk about the independence of Greenland from Denmark. But not like this,” one Greenlander told USA Today on January 11. Another resident said, “I would say some Greenlanders are a bit concerned and scared about this. It’s also a little bit of a joke. It’s weird. I’m personally quite mad about the whole idea that someone thinks they can just buy a country.”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said earlier this month that Greenlandic Prime Minister Múte Egede “has been very, very clear … that there is a lot of support among the people of Greenland that Greenland is not for sale and will not be in the future either.” However, unsettlingly, Trump has not ruled out using military force to take over Greenland.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy