Wow, I Did Not See This Week’s ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Twist Coming

Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series is filled twists and turns that have us on the edge of our seats with each new episode, but there was something about episode 4 that really just shocked me in a way I wasn’t expecting. From its ties back to the Resistance to learning a lot about how Ben Kenobi becomes the man we meet in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, there’s so much to unpack!

**Spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi lie ahead.**

We got a lot of Obi-Wan Kenobi all at once, even if the episode was on the shorter side, but there was still a lot to unpack—like Leia being kidnapped again and nearly being tortured or her holding Ben’s hand and unpacking their shared trauma together. But there was also a huge twist in the last moments of the episode that really shook me to my core.

What I didn’t expect was for the series to make L0-LA59 (affectionately known as Lola) a TRAITOR. That’s right, our sweet Lola, who Leia loves most of all, turned traitor (not of the droid’s own choosing, though). While Leia is being tortured by Reva, Reva sees the droid and sees a way to use it to her advantage in a twist that I truly did not see coming.

Reva tells Vader that she has a tracker on their ship, and I continually thought that she was lying to Vader because how did she put a tracker on the ship? In Leia? On her person? Well, sort of both, because what she did was turn Lola into an Empire spy, and it hurt to see that blue-eyed droid turn red with Empire blood.

We don’t know the extent of Lola’s corruption, and maybe Ben can fix her again, but right now, no one knows that Lola switched sides. She’s hidden next to Leia, who is too busy trying to comfort herself and Ben at the same time. Truly, the most touching moment in this show is Leia reaching for his hand and the two relying on each other for comfort.

So Lola is a traitor, and it hurts to write this because she was a perfect little friend for Leia. At least we know that it doesn’t make Leia distrust droids, since she still relies on R2-D2 and puts up with C-3PO in a way that no one else should, but still, the sting of Lola is going to hurt. Hopefully, it results in a quick discovery and fix to L0-LA59 and they don’t have to destroy Leia’s little droid, but it doesn’t look promising.

If you asked me at the start of the series who I thought was going to be the biggest traitor to them, I wouldn’t have known the answer, but I wouldn’t have suggested Lola, that’s for sure. Pour one out for our little floating droid we love so much. Your betrayal will leave a scar on us all.

