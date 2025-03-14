Did ‘1923’ season 2 set up Elizabeth Dutton’s ‘Yellowstone’ ending?

SPOILER WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for 1923 Season 2

Winter is closing in on the Duttons in 1923 Season 2, bringing brutal challenges. Episodes 2 and 3 delivered animal attacks, deadly blizzards, and Elizabeth Dutton’s shocking wolf bite. Though she survives, her reaction and the ultimatum she gives Jack could signal a major shift in the Yellowstone family tree.

We know that not every Dutton remains in Montana. There are gaps in the lineage that leave plenty of room for twists, and with Elizabeth now expressing a desire to leave, it raises a huge question: Could 1923 be revealing an unknown branch of the family that continues far away from the Yellowstone Ranch? Or is this signaling the end of Elizabeth Dutton?

Elizabeth’s breaking point

After facing a mountain lion attack, a potentially rabid wolf bite, and an all-consuming blizzard, Elizabeth has had enough. Honestly, who can blame her? The Yellowstone Ranch is a dangerous place, and despite her love for Jack, she realizes she might not be cut out for this life.

Her near-death experience in episode 2 solidifies that realization. After the wolf attack, she laments how difficult ranch life has become and declares that she wants to leave as soon as the storm passes. Even more significant is the ultimatum she gives Jack: leave with her and build a life elsewhere, or she’ll go on without him.

Will 1923 change the Dutton story forever?

Taylor Sheridan loves poetic tragedies, and Elizabeth’s situation is eerily similar to Elsa Dutton’s in 1883. Elsa initially survived her arrow wound but ultimately succumbed to infection. Elizabeth could be on a similar path. The wolf bite may not have killed her immediately, but rabies—or another unexpected danger—could seal her fate. If so, her story would serve as another devastating reminder that not everyone is meant to survive life on the Yellowstone Ranch.

It’s unclear which 1923 couple will carry on the Dutton legacy. Jack and Elizabeth seemed destined for it, but as the story unfolds, Spencer and Alex feel more likely. Especially with Alex’s pregnancy and Elizabeth’s ongoing struggles.

If Elizabeth does leave, this could be one of the biggest deviations from the traditional Dutton legacy we’ve seen. We already know that not every Dutton stays in Montana. The door is open for a 1923 character to survive by not staying on the ranch. If Elizabeth follows through with her plan and leaves, could that mean she and Jack’s descendants continue the Dutton name somewhere else?

What does this mean for Yellowstone Ranch?

Right now, Elizabeth is still on the ranch, and Jack hasn’t left. But with 1923 setting up so many parallels to Yellowstone, it’s hard to ignore the signs. If Elizabeth truly leaves, it could be one of the biggest shifts in the Dutton legacy yet. If Jack eventually follows her, that could change everything we thought we knew about the family’s future.

Taylor Sheridan doesn’t do random. Every attack and every hardship the Duttons face is symbolic of the brutal world they live in. In episode 2, Elsa Dutton’s narration tells us that “winter is hell,” and the wolf represents that chaos perfectly.

What stands out is that the wolf didn’t kill Elizabeth. This could mean fate is giving Elizabeth another chance. If the Dutton Ranch represents hardship and suffering, maybe leaving is the only way she survives. Either way, the message is clear. The Dutton Ranch isn’t just a home, it’s a battlefield

