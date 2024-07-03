Will the Chapman Case Finally See Significant Progress In ‘D.I. Ray’s Next Episode?

Who murdered Frank Chapman? Unfortunately, Detective Inspector Rachita Ray (Parminder Nagra) is no closer to finding out. Though it seems like she’s making progress every episode, plenty of roadblocks pop up along the way, and Ray is forced to start all over again.

By the end of D.I. Ray season 2, episode 3, “The Hunt for Rav,” she does at least have a solid lead, however, though it certainly came at a price. After visiting her corrupt cop of an ex-fiancé, who once again tried to use their history to manipulate her, she now knows she needs to find a man named Lou Kirby, a co-founder of the Chapman gang. As her ex, Martyn (Jamie Bamber), reveals, Kirby was released from a 20-year stint in prison less than a month before Frank Chapman was brutally murdered. Coincidence? Perhaps not.

Rachita will undoubtedly follow up on this lead in D.I. Ray season 2, episode 4, “A Test of Wills,” which is due to premiere on KPBS and the PBS app in the U.S. on Sunday, July 7. An official synopsis for the upcoming episode has also been released, which reads:

“After Rav’s capture attempt takes an unexpected turn, past traumas resurface for Rachita. The team uses Martyn’s intel to track down a former friend of Frank’s with a grudge to bear, just as Rachita suspects one of her team might be hiding something.”

Unlike D.I. Ray season 1, season 2 will contain six episodes (season 1 only produced four). As such, there’s still plenty of time for Rachita to track Rav down and solve Frank Chapman’s murder, but there will undoubtedly be a whole heap of emotional turmoil and professional mayhem to contend with before she can officially close the case.

This is one British crime drama you don’t want to miss.

New episodes of D.I. Ray air weekly on Sundays in the U.S. The finale will air on July 21.

