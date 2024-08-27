The long and short of it: Did Dexter ever get caught?

Dexter Morgan spent several original seasons and even a sequel series evading the police but was he ever caught?

Michael C. Hall’s Dexter made an entire life (and TV show) by hiding in plain sight. The main protagonist of the titular Dexter was an anti-hero with the urge to kill–but who put it to somewhat good use by becoming a serial killer and bane of criminals.

This was all while working as the Miami Metro Police Department’s blood splatter analyst for the eight seasons of the original show. Working and living alongside cops in Miami enabled him to be privy to the hunt for the Bay Harbor Butcher and he continued the path he knew in 2021’s New Blood spin-off mini-series.

However, it was also dancing with danger. There were many close calls where Dexter was almost caught out, toeing the line between criminality and not. But were they ever actually successful in bringing the serial killer to heel?

The short answer: nearly

Dexter made it through 96 episodes of Dexter and ten episodes of New Blood without being locked up. Season 8 of Dexter ended with him technically known as the serial killer they were looking for–but only by a select few.

That includes Sergeant James Doakes finding out in season 2 before being killed (not by Dexter), by Captain Maria LaGuerta in season 7, and finally by Dexter’s own sister, Lieutenant Debra Morgan. While Deb kills LaGuerta, the sister is also killed by yet another serial killer. That leaves Dexter able to fake his own death and escape without being charged with the crimes, with his obituary celebrating him as a respected member of the Miami police department.

Did New Blood bring a reckoning?

You could argue that Dexter’s past finally caught up with him in New Blood. He reconnects with his son Harrison in Iron Lake, New York. Ten years on, Harrison sought his father out while he’s living a murder-free existence in the small town.

However, noting Harrisons’ own dark tendencies, Dexter ultimately has his past come back to him when his new girlfriend and chief of police Angela Bishop connects the dots between Iron Lake crimes and the Bay Harbor Butcher. She arrests Dexter but he was ultimately able to escape custody.

However, it wasn’t a wholly happy ending for Dexter, coming face to face with his son. Harrison is horrified at Dexter’s actions, thinking he ‘only’ killed bad people. Dexter promises him he’ll stop but comes to realize that Harrison cannot see him the same. Ultimately, Dexter encourages his son to kill him—and he does. Dexter falls and whispers, “you did good.”

Harrison flees town and leaves Dexter behind, with Angela now knowing he’s the Bay Harbor Butcher. Presumably, she officially links the cases and closes the Miami case, especially with Dexter‘s Angel on his way to town to confirm what’s going on. We don’t technically see that but it seems to be what Angela says–so you could argue that he was ultimately caught.

