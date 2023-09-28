‘Devil May Cry’ Anime Netflix Release Window, Trailer, Plot and More

With animated films and television shows garnering more and more popular clout with every passing day, it was only natural that Drop 01—a Netflix showcase event for all of their upcoming animated projects—would come out of the gates swinging its shoulder pads with reckless abandon. The sneak peek we got of their Devil May Cry anime adaptation is glorious proof of that.

The series is one of the many video game adaptations shown off at Drop 01, alongside the highly-anticipated Castlevania: Nocturne, the incoming Tomb Raider series, part three of Sonic Prime, and Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, based on the Far Cry spinoff Blood Dragon, and which just might have a claim to the most hilariously badass title ever.

But this isn’t about Captain Laserhawk, this is about Dante, and while only so much could be inferred from the glance at Devil May Cry that we got, here’s everything we know about it.

What will Devil May Cry be about?

As shown in the teaser trailer above, the only hint we really have about the show’s initial eight-episode-long narrative is that Dante—everyone’s favorite trigger-happy, demon-slaying mercenary—is going to shoot, slice, and kill things. This is an entirely useless hint for anybody already familiar with the popular hack-and-slash video game series.

However, judging by Dante’s youthful appearance in the teaser, there’s a half-decent chance that the show will draw inspiration from Devil May Cry 3: Dante’s Awakening, the story of which is set 10 years before the events of the first game, and subsequently features a much younger Dante as the protagonist, as the teaser does here.

If so, this could be one of the most action-packed family dramas of the year—IYKYK.

When will Devil May Cry be released?

At the time of writing, Netflix has slapped us with nothing more than a big old “Coming Soon” as far as Devil May Cry‘s release window is concerned, but this is also one of those cases where we should all be happy if it spends that extra bit of time in the oven, considering the talent involved.

Given that the show is armed with Castlevania‘s Adi Shankar as an executive producer and Studio Mir as the animation/production studio (for those of you not in the know, Mir’s résumé consists of The Legend of Korra, My Adventures with Superman, and some spells with Young Justice, The Boondocks, and Harley Quinn,) we’d be wise to exercise patience as we await more news on Devil May Cry. Dante’s in good hands and it’s best if those hands cook to their heart’s content.

