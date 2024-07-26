One of 2023’s Biggest Animation Hits Is Getting the Spin-Off Series It Deserves

Everyone’s favorite turtles are back for another 2D outing, this time on Paramount+. Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will see Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo facing off against a new villain in the same universe as 2023’s phenomenal Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

While TMNT has been beloved since its 1984 debut, not all of its TV and film releases have been successful. However, Mutant Mayhem was a strong hit for the franchise, both financially and critically. Its introspective themes, humor, and dedication to making the turtles feel like actual teenagers grappling with their hero responsibilities earned it a sequel movie and the Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles spinoff series.

With a sneak peek dropping during Paramount+’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, fans have a lot to look forward to.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles got a sneak peek

As mentioned, Paramount+ released a sneak peek of the new TMNT animated series during SDCC 2024. The clip highlights a battle between the turtles and some Megazoids sicked on them by Bishop and Rod, the series’ main antagonists. The turtles might just be teenagers, but they aren’t lacking jokes. And, based on Rod’s “I think the orange one is my favorite” remark, fans can expect similar meta-humor in Mutant Mayhem.

The series’ plot picks up after Mutant Mayhem

Set directly after Mutant Mayhem, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles deals with a similar concept: the brothers learning to balance their lives as both heroes and teenagers. However, their biggest threat isn’t homework but Bishop, a reimagined and gender-swapped version of Agent John Bishop who is hellbent on eliminating all mutants, even if they’re friendly and helpful.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles gets an August release date

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be released on August 9, 2024, on Paramount+. Audiences can look forward to 12 episodes in the series’ first season.

The cast of Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Mutant Mayhem‘s Nicolas Cantu, Micah Abbey, Brady Noon, and Shamon Brown Jr. will all return to voice the turtles in the spinoff series. Familiar celebrity voices round out the majority of the supporting cast, including Pete Davidson and Timothy Olyphant. See the full cast list below:

The Turtles Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo Micah Abbey as Donatello Brady Noon as Raphael Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo

Supporting Cast Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil, the turtles’ human ally Alanna Ubach as Bishop, a mutant-hating cyborg Pete Davidson as Rod, Bishop’s human sidekick Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Pigeon Pete Rose Byrne as Leatherhead Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut Post Malone as Ray Fillet



Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will also introduce the East River Three, new franchise additions made up of mutants, including:

Danny Trejo as Mustang Sally

Jillian Bell as Lee the Eel

Timothy Olyphant as Goldfin

