‘Detective Pikachu Returns’ on the Nintendo Switch!

The wait is finally over. Detective Pikachu is coming back with a sequel to the iconic 2018 Nintendo 3DS game, aptly titled Detective Pikachu Returns. Recently announced during the latest Nintendo Direct, this gruff-talking, coffee-addicted version of Pikachu will once again don his iconic cap and solve various crimes and mysteries in Ryme City with his buddy Tim Goodman by his side.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Detective Pikachu Returns game.

When will Detective Pikachu Returns release?

Detective Pikachu Returns will release on October 6, 2023, and is available for pre-order now through the Nintendo eShop and at select retailers. In the U.S. the game will cost $49.99, in the U.K. it will cost £39.99, and in the EU it will cost €49.99. This release date means that there’s plenty of Pokémon fun to be had this fall—the first installment of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC will be released around the same time.

Has a trailer been released for Detective Pikachu Returns?

Thankfully, yes! The release date for Detective Pikachu Returns was announced with a fun trailer, showing off Tim Goodman’s iconic red hoodie, the Pokémon that he and Pikachu will be able to interact with, and a glimpse of the utopian Ryme City, too. Watch it here:

Do we know anything about the story or gameplay of Detective Pikachu Returns?

Though the trailer itself doesn’t give away much in terms of actual gameplay, we’d expect it to function similarly to the original game, having Pikachu and Tim travel around Ryme City, looking for clues and talking to different characters and Pokémon to unravel the narrative’s core mystery. Unlike the mainline Pokémon games like Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, battling isn’t a core facet of Detective Pikachu‘s story.

Presumably, Detective Pikachu Returns will pick up where the first game left off, with Pikachu and Tim looking for Tim’s father, Harry Goodman. Mewtwo, who had a major role in the first Detective Pikachu game, is shown in the trailer, but we can’t confirm whether the Legendary Pokémon will have the same impact on the new Nintendo Switch game just yet. Plenty of other fun Pokémon can be seen in the trailer, too, including Growlithe, Ludicolo, Milcery, Slowpoke, Lickitung, Intelion, Rockruff, Manectric, and many more.

Detective Pikachu Returns should prove to be another fun and hilarious buddy-cop romp. And who knows? If this game does well enough, perhaps that might help the movie adaptation of Detective Pikachu finally get a sequel as well. One can dream, at least.

Happy sleuthing!

(featured image: Nintendo / The Pokémon Company)

