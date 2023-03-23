The First Look at Brandy as Cinderella in ‘Descendants 4’ Has Fans Crying From Nostalgia

Hear ye, hear ye! I come with exciting news from the kingdom of Auradon: beloved singer and actor Brandy has once again donned her glass slippers to reprise her role as Cinderella for Descendants 4!

For those not in the know (and if you’re not, then please keep up!), Brandy played the iconic Disney princess in the 1997 film Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. This rendition of the fabled story has been deemed a timeless classic by fans because of Brandy’s portrayal of the character, the outstanding performance of Whitney Houston as her fairy godmother, and Paolo Montalban’s charismatic role as Brandy’s dashing Prince Charming.

So, it was a welcome treat when photos were released of Brandy and Montalban on set for the upcoming movie Descendants: The Rise of Red, which is the fourth in the franchise. The plot will see the daughters of the Queen of Hearts and now Queen Cinderella team up to use the White Rabbit’s pocket watch to time travel to help save their kingdom of Auradon from an unknown threat.

First look at Brandy as Cinderella in Disney’s ‘DESCENDANTS: RISE OF RED’. pic.twitter.com/0naFgRfwJz — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 22, 2023

As a huge fan of Brandy’s Cinderella myself, it absolutely warmed my heart to see these two together again after all these years, and I wasn’t the only one feeling the nostalgic about this beautiful Disney couple. Below are some of the best fan reactions to the news:

I CANT STRESS THIS ENOUGH

✨ I C O N I C ✨ https://t.co/WLz9LNknNY — JennaMarie??WeebCon (@jen_rossyion) March 23, 2023

This has healed such a part of me from childhood. I didn’t know how badly I needed this https://t.co/ksgk3MD6OU — ellory smith (@ellorysmith) March 22, 2023

Y’all are really gonna make me watch Descendants, huh? https://t.co/6UbQ7UzKzh pic.twitter.com/xH7zMScPG9 — Dr. Pamela Lillian Isley ? (@Mimi22962154) March 22, 2023

Will be tuning in to honor history. https://t.co/o4ow2G2o7g — great explosion murder god dynamight (@mouseabolition) March 22, 2023

The rest of the cast is equally as star-studded, as Rita Ora will play the Queen of Hearts; Dara Reneé will play Ulyana, Ursula’s sister; and China Anne McClain is returning as the antagonist-turned-hero Uma, who she played in the second and third installments of the franchise. Though there is no official release date for the film, Descendants: The Rise of Red is set to release through Disney+.

I guess the Fairy Godmother was right: impossible things are happening every day!

