The Mist Hashira Trains Tanjiro in ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4 Episode 4!

Tanjiro has begun the much-talked-about Hashira training! Demon Slayer season 4 has given what many fans have waited for so long: the Hashiras finally having longer screentime, and we’ll see more when episode 4 arrives!

And he may no longer be a Hashira, but Tengen’s skills and experience are still vital in molding the demon slayer as seen in episode 3. But it is not only him with whom Tanjiro will train since the fourth episode of the Demon Slayer season 4 will center on another Hashira!

Demon Slayer season 4, also known as the Hashira Training Arc, is probably the shortest anime season. The heavily popular shonen anime series has kept fans on their toes since the season premiered on May 12, 2024. Since its release, Demon Slayer season 4 quickly dominated charts and trended online.

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4 will released on June 02, 2024 at 10:45AM PT/1:24PM ET. The new episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll, as well as on other streaming platforms such as Netflix.

The new season of the shonen anime has consistently maintained its frequently praised qualities, mainly its animation. However, this is not the only reason why fans are loving it! Season 4 revolves around the preparation of Tanjiro and the rest of their allies in coming against Muzan Kibutsuji and his demons, who are more determined than ever to capture Nezuko. This preparation is a training organized and led by the Hashiras. And with the release of episode 3 last week, we have finally seen how this training works!

The Hashira training is like a step-by-step procedure, where demon slayers like Tanjiro must take individual training with a certain Hashira. Episode 3 revolves around Tengen helping Tanjiro and the rest of the demon slayers ensure they are physically fit and strengthen their stamina for the next training, which Tanjiro is expected to undergo in the upcoming episode.

Episode 3 shared glimpses of Tanjiro and Giyu Tomioka’s moment from episode 2, and Tanjiro even had a quick conversation with Tengen’s wives. In addition, more anime-only scenes were featured, for instance, Wind Hashira and Serpent Hashira discussing the Infinity Castle they saw and suspecting it as the demon’s secret base. However, it was at the end of the previous episode that had fans on the edge of their seats, thanks to the Mist Hashira’s training.

Like Tengen, Tanjiro already has a history with the Mist Hashira after defeating two upper-rank demons in the Swordsmith Village. Tokito’s high speed has been incredibly shown in season 3, and I’m excited to see how he will teach this to Tanjiro, especially with his poker face and his personality that is completely opposite to Tengen. Nevertheless, I know the episode will be good, especially since more anime-original scenes are expected to fill out the rest of season 4.

