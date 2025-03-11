‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle’ release date, cast, and more

Shortly after the stunning finale of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s fourth season in June 2024, fans got a shocking revelation. There would not be another season of Demon Slayer. Instead, the series finale would come to us in film form. Three of them, to be exact.

Crunchyroll will be in charge of distributing the films outside of Japan, and we’re starting to get the first details about the first film in the trilogy. We’ll see it in 2025.

Wait… a ‘Demon Slayer’ movie trilogy? To end the series?

The news that Demon Slayer would end with a trilogy of films was met with mixed reception. On one hand, Demon Slayer has a healthy history with cinematic releases, and seeing Ufotable’s stellar work on the giant silver screen is objectively a joy. It’s worth noting that many fans think the film format will work excellently for the Infinity Castle arc.

On the other hand, the staggered release schedule for a film release increases the likelihood of leaks and fragments the series’ international fanbase. Additionally, some fans were a little skeptical whether there’s enough material to draw out the Infinity Castle arc’s 43 chapters into three feature-length films.

There are an additional 22 chapters after the Infinity Castle arc. The Infinity Castle films are being officially marketed as the “culmination” of Demon Slayer, so it seems reasonable to believe those final 22 chapters will be in these films, too. That means there’s roughly 65 chapters total of material left to cover, which is plenty for three films.

What will ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle’ be about?

Whether or not the Infinity Castle films will truly be the “culmination” of Demon Slayer and the existence of an arc beyond Infinity Castle is unknown. This will effect the movie’s pace.

A press statement shared with me reads “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be coming exclusively to theaters as a trilogy of films.” This upcoming film is seemingly “part one,” but is simply called Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle. No “part one,” no addendum of any kind.

Crunchyroll’s new trailer gives us no clues whatsoever. It’s just footage from the end of the fourth season finale.

The new key art for the film confirms long-held hunches about what the first film would cover. Which means, Shinobu: you’re up, girl. The dream team of Tanjiro and Tomioka are also featured prominently in the poster, which means we’ll definitely get their battle. Many fans also suspect we’ll see Zenitsu in this film, but he’s hanging back a little in the key art.

Who is in the ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle’ cast?

No official announcements have been made, but it’s safe to assume that both the Japanese and English voice casts of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime will return for the films. That means Natsuki Hanae and Zach Aguilar will reprise their roles as Tanjiro; Saori Hayami and Erika Harlacher will come back to voice Shinobu Kocho; and Takahiro Sakurai and Johnny Yong Bosch will return as Giyu Tomioka.

Sakurai, by the way, also voices Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy VII. One day, I will write my opus on how Cloud Strife and Giyu Tomioka are essentially the exact same character: simpering tough boy babygirls who act aloof because they’ve locked off their traumatic pasts.

The first entry in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle film trilogy will release in theaters across the US, UK, and Canada on September 12, 2025. Which is soon! Mere months away! We don’t even have to wait a year!

Infinity Castle releases in Japan nearly two months earlier, on July 18, 2025. Granted, this is at least better than four month-ish delay for, say, Haikyuu!!: The Dumpster Battle and One Piece Film: RED (both also distributed by Crunchyroll). Considering this is acting as the finale of a very popular series, it’s still frustrating.

But to focus on the positives: we still don’t have to wait long to fangirl over Tomioka. And / or Shinobu. Because let’s be real—that’s what many of us are thinking.

