How To Get Your Hands on the ‘Demon Slayer’ Advent Calendar

Wait, Demon Slayer has an advent calendar?! Indeed, and it’s a great gift for any friend or family member who wants to open a Demon Slayer-related surprise for 24 days. There are several trinkets to be had, such as small figurines of the Demon Slayer characters, keychains, and more. It’s important to get the Demon Slayer advent calendar from a reputable source, since some fans reportedly got scammed with bootleg merchandise.

There are good online shops that you can’t go wrong with since they’re confirmed to be carrying official merchandise. Even at the general market price of roughly $44.99, nothing beats the peace of mind fans have once their merchandise is guaranteed to be authentic by sellers.

Anime Advent

Anime Advent is as secure as it gets for an online shop that specializes in anime advent calendars. They work directly with warehouses from Japan and Australia for competitive pricing in the market. They also assure buyers that the merchandise they offer is officially licensed and high quality. They have a refund policy, as well as a money-back guarantee if you didn’t receive your parcel.

Clothescraze

Online shop Clothescraze boasts great reviews from its buyers, and most importantly, they also have a money-back guarantee (full or partial refund) if you’re not satisfied with what you ordered. They also sell a bunch of other anime advent calendars on their site, and there are even adorable Sanrio-themed advent calendars available. Their Demon Slayer Advent Calendar 2023 is up for grabs for only $44.99.

Demon Killer

If you want to guarantee that your advent calendar is going to be filled with authentic merchandise, the Demon Killer site calls itself the “#1 Demon Slayer Merch Store.” They also have a variety of advent calendars to choose from, including a limited edition 2023 Demon Slayer advent calendar and an upgraded character box. Demon Killer also offers a full refund if you don’t receive your parcel, and a full or partial refund is available if you’re unsatisfied with your item. Other than calendar boxes, this shop carries other official merchandise from Demon Slayer such as hoodies, shirts, and more. The site also guarantees that all of its merchandise is authentic.

