The Best Food in Anime, Ranked | The Mary Sue

Let’s face it, food often looks more appealing when it’s animated. Whether it be a delicious-looking bowl of ramen, warm pie, spaghetti, or even donuts. One look at an anime character, in particular, eating sushi and you’re salivating. Why is that? There’s no right answer to that question. Maybe it’s due to the way animation has the capability of making food look near perfect.

It’s doubtful anyone watches anime specifically for the food, but it does provide nice visuals and makes us very hungry. But which anime food stuff looks the most delicious? Do you like seeing L from Death Note eat cake? Does the spread that Gon and Killua from Hunter x Hunter had for their picnic make your stomach growl? Does JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable’s main villain, Yoshikage Kira’s katsu sandwich make you rush to find a recipe? It’s a lot to chew on. Luckily, we’re here to give the answers. Here are the most delicious foods in anime.

L’s Strawberry Shortcake

(Viz Media)

Fandom: Death Note



Death Note may be a horror thriller about a supernatural notebook that kills people, Shinigami, complicated characters, and other complexities. But it also features some tasty-looking cake slices. L (Alessandro Juliani) is the character who’s usually eating sweats. And one memorable dessert is his strawberry shortcake. Mmmm.

Gon and Killua’s Picnic

(Viz Media)

Fandom: Hunter x Hunter (2011)

The Yorknew City arc in Hunter x Hunter is so thrilling and dark in some ways. All of the comedic moments cut through the seriousness of what Gon (Erica Mendez) and Killua (Cristina Valenzuela)’s group was facing. Especially with Kurapika (Erika Harlacher) being hell-bent on avenging his clan and seeking to take out the Phantom Troupe. A scene in particular between Gon and Killua having a picnic at the park is one of those moments. Rather than eat casually, they start eating so fast you just know they aren’t digesting anything properly. And the spread looks pretty damn good.

Ryo’s Meal for Akira

(Netflix)

Fandom: Devilman Crybaby

Even the most simple meals can be one of the best someone has ever had. Especially a meal that’s usually put out for the holidays. Devilman Crybaby may be too disturbing for some, but it’s so visually striking. The scene with Ryo (Kyle McCarley) feeding Akira (Griffin Burns) a whole turkey and ham is something else. Why is this being included? Because the turkey and ham look delicious.

Tonio’s Lamb with Apple relish

(Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and Viz Media)

Fandom: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 4: Diamond is Unbreakable

Diamond is Unbreakable has a lot of memorable episodes and in typical JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fashion, some fabulously weird moments. The episode titled: Let’s Go Eat Some Italian Food features some great dishes made by Stand user, Tonio Trussardi (Christopher Bevins). His food helps people (or in some cases his dog) with whatever their body is needing. And Tonio’s lamb dish looks absolutely divine.

Yoshikage Kira’s Katsu Sandwich

(Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and Viz Media)

Fandom: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 4: Diamond is Unbreakable

Risking outing yourself as a serial killer just so you can taste the sauce off a severed hand? That must be one hell of a sandwich. The sandwich does look delicious though and the shop sells out really quickly. Which is why Yoshikage Kira (DC Douglas) just had to get one for lunch. The hand does make it lose some points for appetizing-ness. But hey, it looks like one helluva sandwich. And nothing’s perfect.

Akio’s Dumpling

(Toho)

This universally acclaimed anime film has some of the most beautiful visuals. And the richness of the characters help make the movie so memorable. The fantastical has always been intriguing after all. The food in the film also looks really tasty, especially the dumpling that Chihiro (Daveigh Chase)’s father slurps up (that’s right, he eats it that effortlessly). Finding a dumpling that large at any restaurant is likely impossible. And that’s what makes us crave it so, so hard. MAKE IT FOR US. NOW.

Honorable mentions:

Kiki’s cake in Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

Squid ink spaghetti in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 2: Battle Tendency

Most of the meals in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Vento Aureo

(featured image: Viz Media)

